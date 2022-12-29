Caesars Sportsbook Ohio: Claim $100 Bonus, Chance for Cavaliers Tickets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio will go live on New Year's Day, as Ohio sports betting apps will officially become available to sports bettors. You can pre-register ahead of Sunday's launch with promo code NEWSWEEKTIX to secure a $100 bet credit and more.

Prospective sports bettors who sign up early with Caesars Sportsbook Ohio will lock-in a $100 bet credit to use on any game. Players who pre-register will also be entered to win tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Most legal online sportsbooks are giving players some form of a bonus ahead of the launch of Ohio sports betting. Caesars Ohio, however, is providing a second potential offer in addition to a bonus. This includes entry into a contest for Cleveland Cavaliers tickets.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Offers $100 Bet Credit and Chance to Win Cavaliers Tickets

Prospective sports bettors in the Buckeye State can lock-in a $100 bet credit when they sign up with promo code NEWSWEEKTIX. If you sign up for this offer, you'll be able to use the bet credit on any of Sunday's NFL Week 17 games. This includes an intriguing matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders. While Cleveland is left to think about what could have been this season, the Commanders have a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. Interestingly enough, Washington has chosen to give the starting quarterback job back to Carson Wentz ahead of this game.

Ohioans who would rather cheer on the Cincinnati Bengals won't have to wait long at all. The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in what could be a preview of the AFC Championship Game. You can use your bet credit on any NFL game or wait until the Cleveland Cavaliers or Columbus Blue Jackets take the court or ice, respectively.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Ohio

It only takes a few minutes to pre-register with Caesars Ohio Sportsbook. Use our step-by-step guide to secure your bonus and enter into the Cavs tickets giveaway:

Sign up early

Input promo code NEWSWEEKTIX

Finish registering by providing your name, phone number, date of birth and residential address

Confirm you are in the state of Ohio

You will receive a $100 bet credit for pre-registering. This bet credit is eligible for use on any game beginning Sunday.

Odds Boosts and More

All Caesars Sportsbook users have access to a variety of in-app promos. These offers can change as the week progresses, but it's always a good idea to check the promos section before placing a wager. Additionally, players will find a lengthy list of odds boosts.

There are already a few selected odds boosts available, providing enhanced odds for Sunday's NFL action. This includes the following boosts:

Dolphins, Colts and Bears all punt on their first offensive drive (+340)

49ers, Vikings and Chargers all punt on their first offensive drive (+525)

Jaguars, Commanders, Panthers and Patriots all win (+1000)

