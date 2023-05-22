Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Two huge playoff games are on tap for Monday night and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will activate a $1,250 bet that you can use on the NBA or NHL. If you register with Caesars Sportsbook, you will lock-in this first bet offer, along with perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Any player who registers with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will activate a $1,250 bet for Game 4 of Nuggets-Lakers or the NHL Playoffs. If your first bet loses, you will receive up to $1,250 back in bonus bets.

The Los Angeles Lakers will need to win to avoid being eliminated at home on Monday night. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, can clinch an NBA Finals berth with a win. In the NHL, the Florida Panthers could go up 3-0 on the visiting Hurricanes with a win in Game 3.

Grab a $1,250 bet on Caesars for Game 4 of Lakers-Nuggets or the NHL Playoffs when you register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,250 Bet for Nuggets-Lakers, NHL Playoffs

Given the high stakes in the NBA and NHL Playoffs, it's safe to say that anything can happen. Two teams have their backs against the wall, which means that anything can happen. Caesars Sportsbooks new user promo, the Full Caesar, will back your first cash bet with up to $1,250 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets to use on other games. For example, if you bet $200 on the Lakers to win on Monday night, but they lose, you would receive $200 in bonus bets to use on other games in the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Additionally, the Full Caesar offer comes with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. For every bet you place, you will receive Tier Credits, which unlock higher Caesars Rewards tiers. The Reward Credits you earn are redeemable for hotel stays, dining, entertainment and more.

How to Sign Up With Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

Bettors who want to secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars can do so by registering through the links on this page. Our links apply the necessary promo code to unlock the Full Caesar offer. Here's how to get in on Monday's action:

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL

Fill in your name, birthdate, address and phone number

Add funds to your account via online banking, a credit/debit card or another method

Select any game taking place on Monday night

Wager up to $1,250 on the market of your choice

A win with your first bet will earn you cash winnings along with your initial stake. If your first bet loses, Caesars will return up to $1,250 back to your account in bonus bets.

Monday's Best Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of odds boosts available for Monday's action. The "Former MVP Boost" includes Nikola Jokic and LeBron James each to score over 24.5 points at +200 odds. The "Lake Show Survival Boost" features Anthony Davis to score over 19.5 points and Austin Reaves to make over 3.5 made three-pointers at +360 odds.

If you want to bet on Game 3 of Hurricanes-Panthers, there boosts available for that matchup as well. You can get +320 odds on Matthew Tkachuk to score a goal and record an assist with the "Overtime Hero Boost". There's also a "Hurricanes Playoff Boost" that brings +600 odds on Seth Jarvis to score a goal and record an assist.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to unlock a $1,250 bet to use on Nuggets-Lakers or the NHL Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.