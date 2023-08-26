Sports

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $150 Notre Dame-Navy Bonus

By
Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET will unlock a bet $50, get $250 bonus for Notre Dame-Navy. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting College Football Notre Dame Navy

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

College football is back and you can lock-in a $250 guaranteed bonus for Notre Dame-Navy with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET. Signing up with Caesars will unlock a massive bet $50, get $250 bonus offer for all new players.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bettors who are in search of the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry can find it with Caesars Sportsbook. New players who take the time to sign up via our links will apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET and activate a bet $50, get $250 offer.

The pressure of being in the first college football game of the year is huge. Doing it in front of a raucous crowd in another country is something entirely different. Notre Dame and Navy will take the field at Aviva Stadium at 2:30 PM EDT in a game that will be sure to have the attention of college football fans everywhere. Your first $50+ wager on the matchup will earn you $250 in guaranteed bonus bets for other games this weekend.

Bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET ahead of Notre Dame-Navy.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $150 Notre Dame-Navy Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo is one that any bettor should consider signing up for. Since the bonus is guaranteed to convey, this offer is being considered by many as a no-brainer. You'll be able to choose any betting market and pick up a 5x return on your bet no matter what.

You'll have your choice of betting market with this promo. That means you could wager $50 on Notre Dame to win or Navy to cover the spread. You could even go for a market with long odds like Navy to win by 17+ points. Win or lose, you'll earn a $250 return in bonus bets. If your first bet wins, Caesars will also add a cash profit to your account.

How to Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET for $150 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook has made signing up for an account a really straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action with Caesars today, you'll need to do the following:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGETBet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for Notre Dame-Navy Game
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET
  3. Finish signing up by confirming your identity with the necessary information
  4. Provide an email address and create an account password
  5. Select an available deposit method like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Deposit at least $10 into your account
  7. Choose a betting market in the Notre Dame-Navy game and wager $50 or more
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedAugust 26, 2023

Remember, Caesars Sportsbook will add the bonus bets to your account regardless of how your first bet settles. If you live in the Bluegrass State, you won't be able to bet on this game, but legal sports betting in Kentucky is set to launch on September 28, 2023. Caesars Sportsbook has already been awarded a license to operate in the state, which means it'll

Quick Picks and Odds Boosts

If you navigate to the college football tab, you'll find quick picks and odds boosts for Saturday's action. There's currently an odds boost offering +525 odds for Jacksonville State, Ohio, Vanderbilt and Louisiana Tech all to win.

Quick hits, meanwhile, are essentially featured same-game parlays with enhanced odds. For example, you can get +477 odds on Ohio, UTEP and New Mexico each to win the first half of their respective games.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to earn a $250 bonus win or lose with a $50+ wager on Notre Dame-Navy.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC