Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250 NFL Bonus for Lions-Chiefs

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET will unlock a bet $50, get $250 NFL bonus for Lions-Chiefs on Thursday night.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Week 1 of the NFL regular season begins tonight and new bettors can register for a Caesars Sportsbook account to turn a $50 bet on Lions-Chiefs into a $250 guaranteed return. Players who sign up via our links will instantly apply Caesars NFL promo code NEWSWKGET and unlock this tremendous offer for opening night of the NFL season.

New bettors who sign up for an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET will have the chance to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets win or lose. Simply register via our links to activate this offer for tonight's Lions-Chiefs game.

MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will begin their hunt for yet another Lombardi Trophy on Thursday night. They'll take on the oddsmakers' favorite to win the NFC North, the Detroit Lions. If you wager $50 or more on this game with Caesars Sportsbook, you'll earn $250 in bonus bets win or lose.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 guaranteed with a wager on Thursday night's Lions-Chiefs game.

Some new user offers in legal online sports betting can get unnecessarily complicated. Others require a sizable first wager to earn back bonus bets with a loss. However, Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo is about as straightforward as it gets. Sports bettors who register with our promo code and make a $50+ initial deposit will qualify for the offer.

As part of this promo, you can wager on any betting market. For example, you could bet $50 on the Lions to cover the spread or the Chiefs to win. If you want to bet $50 on the Chiefs to record over 3.5 sacks at longer odds, that's an option as well. No matter how your bet settles, you will receive $250 in bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 1 games.

How to Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET

Sports bettors who want to lock-in a $250 guaranteed bonus can do so by completing the registration process outlined below:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGETBet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for NFL Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET
  3. Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number
  4. Create an account with your email address and an account password
  5. Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Deposit $10 or more into your account
  7. Select any betting market for the Lions-Chiefs game and wager $50+
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 7, 2023

Remember, signing up and wagering $50+ on any betting market in the Lions-Chiefs game will earn you $250 in bonus bets, which you can then use on other NFL Week 1 games and more.

Quick Picks for the NFL Season

Navigating to the NFL tab will reveal a number of quick picks for the NFL season. Quick picks combine multiple betting markets into a single wager with longer odds. Here are some of the top quick picks available:

  • Defend the Den: Aidan Hutchinson to record over 10.5 sacks and the Michigan Wolverines to win the Big 10 (+460)
  • Bama Ballers: Alabama Crimson Tide to win the NCAA Championship and Jalen Hurts to record over 10.5 rushing touchdowns (+1302)
  • New Places, New Faces: New York Jets to win the AFC East and Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North (+1580)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to secure a $250 bonus with a $50+ wager on the Lions-Chiefs game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com.

