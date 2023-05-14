It all comes down to Game 7 from the TD Garden on Sunday afternoon, where the Boston Celtics will play host to the Philadelphia 76ers. You can get two chances to earn your first win by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, which will secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more for the game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Celtics-76ers Game 7 Unlocks $1,250 Bet

The oddsmakers clearly believe the Boston Celtics will ride a wave of momentum to a big win against the Sixers on Sunday afternoon. Boston is a 6.5-point favorite and can be had on the money line at -267 odds. That means it would take a $267 wager to make a $100 cash profit. With the Full Caesar, you can bet on any market and get a second chance if your first bet loses. After placing your first bet, consider checking out the boosts section of the app for enhanced markets. This includes Joel Embiid to score over 29.5 points and Jayson Tatum to make over 2.5 three-pointers at +170 odds. You could also get the 76ers to win and James Harden to make over 1.5 three-pointers at +275 odds.

Can Philadelphia Rebound From a Terrible Collapse?

Philadelphia had Boston right where they wanted them late in Game 6. The Sixers' inability to score in the fourth quarter was what ultimately cost them, as they netted just 13 points in the final frame. Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, which felt like salt in the wound for Sixers fans.

The real question going into Game 7 is whether or not the Sixers can get up for this one. Brutal collapses at home with the chance to clinch can take the wind out of a team's sails. If the Sixers are to pull off their third road win of the series, they'll need to get an MVP performance out of Joel Embiid and likely another standout game from James Harden. In Game 6, Embiid shot 9-19 from the field and went 0-2 from downtown. Harden, meanwhile, shot just 4-16 from the field (25.0%) and a horrific 0-2 from beyond the arc, posting 13 points. Tyrese Maxey's strong 26-point outing could be a positive sign of what's to come in Game 7, but this one will come down to what the Sixers get from Embiid and Harden.

Tatum and Brown Need to Show Up and Stay Aggressive

If there's been on big takeaway from this series, it's that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown can take over stretches of games when the Celtics need them to. However, those who checked out social media throughout much of Game 6 probably saw the open questioning of why Brown –who's been a consistent shooter from the field this series– wasn't taking more shots while Tatum was struggling.

On the other side, Tatum's ability to take over a game was there for the world to see when he dropped 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. There are times where he looks more interested in facilitating than scoring, but when he makes up his mind to attack, the Sixers haven't had and answer. If Tatum and Brown come out aggressive and stay aggressive, this one could be over early.

