The NBA Playoffs are off until Sunday, but Major League Baseball and the NHL have more than enough action available to bettors on Saturday. If you want two chances to earn your first win, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as perks for the Caesars Rewards program.

Major League Baseball gets the action underway at 1:05 PM ET, which begins a 15-game Saturday slate. The highest-stakes game of the night comes by way of the NHL Playoffs, where the Dallas Stars will look to finish their series on the road against the Seattle Kraken. If you register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, you will have two chances to earn your first cash win.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,250 MLB, NHL Bet This Weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The most lucrative new user promo in legal online sports betting comes from Caesars Sportsbook. Not only does this promo bring players the biggest first bet in the industry, with up to $1,250 in bonus bets coming back with a loss, but also a bundle of perks for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, which can be used for hotel stays, dining and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL $1,250 Bet for Saturday's MLB games and the NHL Playoffs Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars account Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL Provide your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number Input your email address and password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your new account Select any betting market and wager up to $1,250 States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified May 13, 2023

Caesars Sportsbook often has the longest list of available odds boosts for games in a variety of leagues. As the start of Saturday's action nears, be sure to check the boosts section for the most up-to-date offerings. Baseball fans can get the Rangers, Cardinals, Angels and Orioles all to win at +950 odds. If you don't believe a run will be scored in the first inning of Royals-Brewers, Astros-White Sox and Padres-Dodgers, you can get +575 odds on that market.

On the NHL side of things, there are a couple of odds boosts for Stars-Kraken. This includes getting the Kraken to win 4-1 at +2800 odds. You could also snag +550 odds on Joe Pavelski to score a goal and record an assist.

Loaded Saturday MLB Slate

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet for new players to use on any MLB or NHL game this weekend. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Despite finding themselves at the bottom of the AL East, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have played well of late, as they've each gone 7-3 over their past 10 games. The Yankees will play host to the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the day. New York will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes, who is 3-2 on the season with a 4.74 ERA. He'll be opposed by Shane McClanahan, who has a perfect 7-0 record with a sublime 1.76 ERA.

The Red Sox will host the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park with first pitch scheduled for 4:10 PM ET. This could be a high-scoring affair, as Boston's Chris Sale and St. Louis' Steven Matz have posted ERAs of 6.37 and 5.70, respectively.

Stars Can Sink the Kraken

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have been as exciting as ever, but the second round has varied tremendously by series. The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are already onto the Eastern Conference Final, having dispatched of the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs, respectively, in just five games.

The Seattle Kraken will have the chance to force a critical Game 7 against the Dallas Stars if they can win at home on Saturday. The problem for Seattle is that Dallas appears to have all the momentum entering Game 6 after having won two consecutive games. Roope Hintz has found the back of the net three times over the past two games, but it's the play of Joe Pavelski that has Dallas a win away from a Western Conference Final berth. At age 38, Pavelski has been a goalscoring machine, potting seven goals across five games this series.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to lock-in a $1,250 bet on Caesars for any MLB game or Stars-Kraken.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.