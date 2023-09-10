Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Score $250 in NFL Bonuses

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will set new players up with a guaranteed winner this weekend. New bettors who take advantage of this offer will have the chance to win big with a no-brainer bonus. Activate this Caesars Sportsbook offer for an easy winner.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET is the key to unlocking a guaranteed winner on NFL Week 1. Bet $50 on any game to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.
It's going to be a busy day for NFL fans. Although the Lions and Chiefs started the season on Thursday, today is the first game for most teams. Bettors can go all in on the games with these new offers.
Caesars Sportsbook's easy-to-use app makes it a breeze for novice and experienced bettors alike. By activating this new promo, bettors will have the chance to win big on any NFL Week 1 matchup. Here's a deeper dive into the details behind this exclusive offer.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET will unlock $250 in bonuses for NFL Week 1.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Activate This Offer
Signing up and claiming this offer only takes a few steps. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET
|Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets for NFL Games
|Sign-Up Process
|States with Caesars Sportsbook
|AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
|Bonus Last Verified
|September 10, 2023
Bet $50, Win $250 With This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
This promo is as simple as it gets. Sign up with promo code NEWSWKGET and place a $50 bet on any NFL game. No matter the outcome of the original wager, Caesars Sportsbook will dish out $250 in bet credits.
New users will receive five $50 bet credits to use throughout the 2023 NFL season. Caesars Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for all the games.
We recommend downloading the app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can get the app.
Other NFL Week 1 Boosts
In addition to this great new user promo, Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of odds boosts for the NFL games this weekend. Bettors can boost the odds on specific parlays for the Week 1 action. Here's a look at a few of the options on the table for Sunday:
- Vikings, Colts, Saints & Commanders All Win: +850
- Cardinals, Browns & Falcons All Punt on 1st Drive: +400
- Russell Wilson Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +300
- Justin Herbert & Tua Tagovailoa Each Over 2.5 Pass TDs: +650
- Dak Prescott Over 299.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +500
Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
About the writer
Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com