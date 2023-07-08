Sports

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Huge UFC 290 First Bet Offer

Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a massive first bet offer of up to $1,250 to use on any UFC 290 bout.
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

MMA fans have a lot to look forward to this weekend and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will activate the largest offer in the industry for UFC 290. Players who register with Caesars Sportsbook will secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more as part of this offer.

New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for UFC 290. If your first bet wins, you'll secure a cash profit. A loss will trigger a refund in bonus bets that you can use on other bouts and games.

UFC 290 is shaping up to be one of the stronger cards in recent memory. The first of two title bouts will see Brandon Moreno attempt to retain his Flyweight Title against No. 2 contender Alexandre Pantoja. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will go head-to-head in a unification bout for the Featherweight Title.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to lock-in a $1,250 first bet and more for UFC 290.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Huge UFC 290 First Bet Offer

The big thing to keep in mind about this offer from Caesars is that your first bet will be fully backed by the sportsbook. If you wager $100 on Brandon Moreno to win and he does, you'll get back that wager along with a cash profit. If he loses, Caesars will credit your account with $100 in bonus bets to use on the main event or other games this weekend.

Not only can you secure a first bet of up to $1,250, but your first deposit and wager of at least $10 will earn you a bundle of perks for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. These can be used for hotel stays and more at Caesars Hotels and Resorts.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

Registering for an account with Caesars Sportsbook will lock-in a $1,250 first bet and more for any UFC 290 bout. Complete these steps to get in on the action with Caesars:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL$1,250 Bet for UFC 290
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL
  3. Enter your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number
  4. Provide your email address and create an account password
  5. Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Deposit $10+ into your account
  7. Select any betting market for any UFC 290 bout
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedJuly 8, 2023

If your first cash bet settles as a loss, you will receive up to $1,250 back in bonus bets, which you can use on other UFC 290 bouts and much more.

UFC 290 Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a bevy of available odds boost for UFC 290 and more sports events this weekend. Let's take a look at some of the best enhanced odds markets available for UFC 290:

  • Brandon Moreno to win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+325)
  • Alexander Volkanovski, Alexandre Pantoja, Robert Whittaker and Jalin Turner all win (+525)
  • Robbie Lawler to win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Niko Price (+525)
  • Dan Hooker to win by decision vs. Jalin Turner (+550)
  • Yair Rodriguez to win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Alexander Volkanovski (+625)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet and more with the Full Caesar offer.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC