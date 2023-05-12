A pair of home teams can punch their ticket to the conference finals in the NBA Playoffs on Friday night. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a $1,250 bet on Caesars to use on the Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers game.

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers are just one win away from the next round of the NBA Playoffs. A loss for either team would send their series back on the road for a decisive Game 7. You can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to lock-in a $1,250 first bet that will earn you a cash profit or a second chance in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL: Secure $1,250 NBA Bet Today

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo consists of three offers in one. The most notable part of the offer is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, which will back your initial cash wager with up to $1,250 in bonus bets if the wager settles as a loss. Additionally, you will earn 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use in the Caesars Rewards program. These can be used on hotel stays and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL $1,250 Bet On Caesars for Friday's NBA Games Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars account Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number Provide an email address and create an account password Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10 or more Choose a betting market and wager up to $1,250 States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified May 12, 2023

There are quite a few ways to bet on Friday night's games in the NBA Playoffs. You could certainly choose to bet on the money line, point spread or total points markets in the Knicks-Heat or Warriors-Lakers game, but this offer from Caesars Sportsbook can be applied to a variety of betting markets, including player props.

Once you've made your first cash wager, consider the odds boosts and quick picks available in the NBA tab. You can get Jalen Brunson to score over 24.5 points and record over 7.5 assists at +240 odds. There's also a boost available for Jimmy Butler to score over 29.5 points and record over 7.5 assists at +375 odds.

Will Jimmy Butler Put Away the Knicks?

This new Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a $1,250 NBA bet for use on any of today's games. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Game 5 marked the first game of this series in which Jimmy Butler has played, but the Miami Heat has lost. In fact, that loss was just his second in nine playoff games thus far. One thing that's been missing from Butler this series has been an effective three-point shot. In the five games he played against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, Butler connected on 2+ three-pointers in four of five games. Overall, he averaged 2.4 made three-pointers on 5.4 attempts.

This series against the Knicks has been quite different, as Butler has only connected on one shot from outside on six total attempts. His ability to get to the free throw line remains, as he's averaging 10.5 free throw attempts per game this series. One encouraging sign for the Heat is that Butler has truly been on his game at home against the Knicks. In fact, Butler's two best scoring performances this series have come at home, where he's dropped 28 and 27 points in Games 3 and 4, respectively. If he's on his game tonight, it could spell of the Knicks' season.

LeBron and AD Can Advance to Western Conference Finals

The Warriors-Lakers series has been an interesting one to say the least. At various points, it appeared the Lakers were going to run away with a quick series win, but Golden State simply won't go away. The biggest concern for the Warriors has been the play of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, who haven't been able to get on the same page with Steph Curry nor sync up their efforts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have benefited greatly from some sensational games from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron is averaging 23.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game at age 38. Davis, meanwhile, has put together three double-doubles in five games, including recording double-digit boards in those contests. If Davis is able to clean up on the boards on Friday night, while LeBron continues to give steady minutes, there's a solid chance the Lakers will advance to face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars to use on the NBA Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.