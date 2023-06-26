Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Baseball fans have six games to choose from on Monday night and our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock the most lucrative new user promo in the industry. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account to lock-in a $1,250 first bet and more for any game tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players who register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will essentially get two chances to earn their first win. If your first cash bet loses, you'll get another chance via a refund in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user offer not only includes the largest first bet in the industry ($1,250), but also a set of perks for the Caesars Rewards program. Your first deposit and wager will earn you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits unlock higher prize tiers, while Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, dining and more.

Lock-in a $1,250 first bet and more when you register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Unlocks $1,250 MLB Bet

Among Monday's matchups is a huge interleague game between the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins. Atlanta will send Spencer Strider to the mound in this one. He's 8-2 on the season with a 3.93 ERA and a major league-leading 136 strikeouts. Minnesota will give the start to Sonny Gray, who is 4-1 with a 2.56 ERA and 84 strikeouts. You can wager on this game or any other MLB matchup with the Full Caesar offer.

For example, if you want to wager $250 on the Braves to win, you'll either collect a cash profit with a win or a refund of $250 in bonus bets with a loss. You could instead wager on the Washington Nationals to cover the spread against the Seattle Mariners or take Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run against the Chicago White Sox. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $1,250 in bonus bets to use on other games.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

If you're interested in the Full Caesar offer, you will need to register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook. Complete the following steps to sign up and bet on tonight's action:

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL

Fill out the required information sections with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number

Choose a deposit method and add $10+ to your account

Navigate to the game of your choice

Wager up to $1,250 on any betting market

If your first cash bet loses, Caesars will issue a bonus bet refund to your account for use on other games. However, if your first bet wins, Caesars will return your stake along with a cash profit.

Monday MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook routinely leads the way in legal online sports betting when it comes to enhanced odds markets. If you head to the boosts section of the app, you'll find a lengthy list of odds boosts for Major League Baseball and more. Here are some of Monday's best boosts:

Marcus Semien and Mitch Garver each over 1.5 total bases (+350)

Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez each over 1.5 total bases (+450)

Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo each over 1.5 total bases (+525)

Orioles, Brewers, Braves and Rangers all win (+850)

Reds win and Elly De La Cruz hits a home run (+850)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for any MLB game.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.