Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000: Get $1,000 College Football Bonus

Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 will unlock a $1,000 college football bonus for any game this weekend.
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans have the chance to bet up to $1,000 with a bonus bet in their back pocket thanks to a new Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. Bettors who sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWK1000 will get back a bonus bet of up to $1,000 if their first cash wager settles as a loss.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars has rolled out one of the most generous offers in legal online sports betting ahead of NFL Week 5. If you take a few minutes to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000, you'll either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance bonus bet with a loss.

It's critical to note that your first cash wager on any college football game will be backed by Caesars, regardless of the game or player market you choose. Your first bet of $200 on Ohio State to win or Missouri to cover, for example would earn you back a $200 bonus bet with a loss. Getting a second chance in online sports betting is hard to come by, so if you plan on placing a bet on college football, consider doing so with Caesars.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for any game.

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo is easily one of the best in the industry. That's because it'll give you the ability to place your first bet knowing you won't be left empty-handed if it settles as a loss. Additionally, it's important to keep in mind that Caesars isn't limiting players to a money line wager or a specific league.

If you want to bet $300 on Georgia to cover the spread at home against Kentucky, you'll have the option to do so. If you'd prefer to wager $100 on Florida State to win at home against Virginia Tech, that's fine as well.

Apply Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000

Sports bettors can lock-in a $1,000 first bet for use on any college football game by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook. If you want to get in on the action, complete the registration process below:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000$1,000 First Bet for College Football Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000
  3. Enter your full name, residential address, birthdate and phone number
  4. Provide your email address
  5. Create an account password
  6. Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  7. Deposit $10+ into your account
  8. Select any betting market for any college football game and wager up to $1,000
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 7, 2023

If your first bet settles as a loss, you will get back a bonus bet of up to $1,000 for use on another game in any league. A win, however, would earn you a cash profit and your wager back.

CFB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has the lengthiest list of college football odds boosts. Let's take a look at some of the top enhanced odds markets today:

  • UTSA, UAB, Rice & Florida Atlantic All Win (+500)
  • Colorado, Michigan, Georgia & Notre Dame Each Cover -6.5 Spread (+525)
  • Missouri, North Carolina State, Navy & Iowa All Win (+900)
  • TCU, Texas Tech, Colorado State & Wyoming All Win (+1200)

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to grab a $1,000 first bet for any college football game.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC