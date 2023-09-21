Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 will activate a $1,000 first bet to use on Thursday Night Football.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can take advantage of a sensational new offer by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000. Doing so will activate a first bet of up to $1,000 on Caesars for Thursday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Any new sports bettor who registers with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 can wager up to $1,000 on any TNF market. If the bet loses, new players will have a second chance to win with a bonus bet from the sportsbook.

The San Francisco 49ers are a massive favorite to win on Thursday Night. At -600 odds on the money line, it's clear the oddsmakers believe Brock Purdy and the Niners will improve to 3-0, while the Giants will fall to 1-2. However, the adage of "any given Sunday" still applies, even though it's Thursday.

Grab a $1,000 first bet on Caesars by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000: Get $1,000 First Bet for TNF

Caesars Sportsbook's new user offer will provide prospective bettors with a four-figure backing in bonus bets. In the even that your first cash bet wins, Caesars will add cash winnings to your account that will convey in addition to getting back your first bet. If your bet settles as a loss, you'll earn a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to use on another game.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Giants to cover (+10.5) and they do, Caesars would return your $500 wager and add a cash profit to your account. A loss, however, would see Caesars credit your account with a $500 bonus bet that you could use on another game.

How to Register With Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

If you want a first bet of up to $1,000 on Caesars, you'll need to sign up for an account. Here's how to get in on the action this evening:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000 $1,000 Bonus Bet for Thursday Night Football Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 Enter your full name, residential address, birthdate and phone number to confirm your identity Provide your email address and create an account password Confirm you're in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is available Choose an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your account Select any betting market for TNF and wager up to $1,000 States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 21, 2023

If your first cash bet on tonight's game wins, you'll collect cash winnings and Caesars will refund your wager. If it loses, however, Caesars will add a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to your account to apply to another game.

Giants-49ers Odds Boosts

Caesars has quite a few odds boosts available for tonight's game between the Giants and 49ers. Here are some of the best boosts for Thursday Night Football:

Daniel Jones over 149.5 passing yards and a rushing TD (+275)

Christian McCaffrey over 149.5 rushing + receiving yards and TD (+400)

Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins each over 39.5 receiving yards (+425)

George Kittle over 59.5 receiving yards and TD (+475)

Deebo Samuel and Darren Waller each score TD (+675)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to wager up to $1,000 on Caesars for TNF.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.