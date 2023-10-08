Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000: Grab $1,000 NFL Week 5 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 will unlock a $1,000 NFL Week 5 bonus for any game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Some massive NFL Sunday matchups are about to kick off and you can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to get a $1,000 first bet. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook to get your first NFL bet of up to $1,000 backed with a bonus bet of the same value. Meanwhile, players in Kentucky can lock-in a $250 bonus win or lose with a $50+ wager.

Any new players who register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 will pick up a $1,000 first bet for any NFL game today. If your first bet loses, you'll receive a bonus bet of up to $1,000.

Today's NFL slate is chock full of intriguing matchups. The early afternoon window includes Titans-Colts, Ravens-Steelers and Giants-Dolphins among others. Later in the day, The Eagles will face the Rams, while the Chiefs meet the Vikings. If your first bet settles as a loss, Caesars will credit your account with a bonus bet of up to $1,000.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to grab a $1,000 first bet for any NFL game today. Bettors in Kentucky can bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when they sign up with Caesars KY Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo CodeNEWSWK1000
Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo CodeNEWSWKGET
New User Offer$1,000 First Bet (Most States), $250 Bonus (KY Only)
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 8, 2023
Information Verified ByRussell Joy, Sports Betting Dime

Caesars Sportsbook has a tremendous new user offer available ahead of today's NFL Week 5 games. If you sign up for an account with our promo code, you'll earn a $1,000 first bet, which will return a bonus bet if your wager settles as a loss. The good news is that you can choose any game or player market.

As such, you could bet up to $1,000 on the Baltimore Ravens to win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Carolina Panthers to cover the spread against the Detroit Lions or Jonathan Taylor to rush for a TD. If your bet loses, you'll get a second chance with a bonus bet that can be used on any other game.

How to Sign Up With Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Registering for a Caesars Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. If you follow the steps below, you'll earn a $1,000 first bet for any game today:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000$1,000 First Bet for NFL Week 5 Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000
  3. Enter your full name, residential address, date of birth and phone number
  4. Provide an email address
  5. Create an account password
  6. Choose an available deposit method, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  7. Deposit $10+ into your account
  8. Select any betting market in the NFL Week 5 game of your choice and wager up to $1,000
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedOctober 8, 2023

Remember, you will receive a cash profit and your bet back with a win. A loss, however, will earn you back a bonus bet of up to $1,000.

Odds Boosts for NFL Sunday Games

There are quite a few odds boosts available for Sunday's NFL Week 5 slate. If you head to the boosts section of the app, you'll find enhanced odds markets like:

  • Bijan Robinson Over 99.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD (+160)
  • Bryce Young Over 149.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs (+200)
  • David Montgomery Over 79.5 Rush Yards & TD (+225)
  • Alvin Kamara Over 99.5 Rush + Receiving Yards & TD (+275)
  • Chris Olave & Michael Thomas Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards (+300)
  • Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle Each Over 5.5 Receptions (+325)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to secure a $1,000 bonus for any NFL Week 5 game today.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
