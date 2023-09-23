Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000: Grab $1K College Football Bet

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 will unlock a $1,000 first bet for any college football game. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Today's college football slate has already kicked off, making now the perfect time to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000. Doing so will earn you a $1,000 bonus offer that will back your first wager on any game today.

If you register for an account today with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000, you will secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for any college football game. In the event that your bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to use on another game.

College football fans will have plenty of options when it comes to this new user promo. All games are available to bet on, including Colorado-Oregon, Ole Miss-Alabama and more. You'll be able to wager up to $1,000 on any market knowing you'll get a second chance if your wager settles as a loss.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to get a bet of up to $1,000 on Caesars for college football.

Sports bettors who want to swing for the fences with their first cash wager should consider this offer from Caesars Sportsbook. That's because you'll have the ability to bet on any betting market in the college football game of your choice knowing that you won't be left empty-handed with a loss.

If you were to wager $400 on Utah to win at home against UCLA or Ohio State to cover the spread on the road against Notre Dame, you'll walk away with a cash profit with a win. A loss, however, would earn you five $80 bonus bets that you could use on other betting markets this weekend.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000

Any bettor who wants to take advantage of this offer can do so by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook. Complete the steps below to register with Caesars:

Sign-Up Process
  1. Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000
  3. Enter your full legal name, address, date of birth and phone number
  4. Provide your email address and create an account password
  5. Select an available deposit method, like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Deposit $10 or more into your account
  7. Select any betting market for the college football game of your choice and wager up to $1,000
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2023

If your first bet wins, Caesars will add a cash profit to your account along with your initial wager. However, if your first bet loses, you will receive a bonus bet of up to $1,000 that you can apply to any betting market in another college football game.

College Football Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a lengthy list of enhanced odds markets for college football. Below you'll find some of the top odds boosts for today's games:

  • Oregon, Nebraska and Tennessee each cover -20.5 spread (+475)
  • Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri and South Carolina all win (+625)
  • USC, Fresno State and Hawaii each cover -17.5 spread (+650)
  • Notre Dame, Penn State, Memphis and North Carolina all win (+1100)

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to get up to $1,000 on Caesars for any college football game.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

