Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A huge Thursday Night Football showdown is set for tonight and players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET will earn a $250 guaranteed bonus with a $50 wager on Vikings-Eagles. No matter how your bet settles, you'll get a 5x return in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET via the links on this page, your $50+ wager on the Vikings-Eagles game will earn you a $250 return in bonus bets no matter what. This is one of the largest guaranteed bonus offers in the business.

The Minnesota Vikings aren't going to sound a ton of alarms after losing at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Minnesota can't be thrilled with losing their home opener after entering the season with a legitimate hope of winning the NFC North. Regardless of whether they bounce back tonight or not, your first $50 cash wager will earn you $250 in bonus bets from Caesars.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to turn a $50 wager into $250 in bonus bets win or lose when you bet on Thursday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus for TNF

When it comes to new user promos, some sportsbooks throw around the term "no-brainer" quite a bit. In the case of Caesars' offer, the monicker is accurate. That's because betting $50 on tonight's Vikings vs. Eagles game will earn you $250 in bonus bets no matter what.

You could take the Eagles to win or the Vikings to cover the spread. If you think Justin Jefferson will have a massive night and score 2+ touchdowns, you can wager $50 on that market. No matter what, Caesars will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets. You can then use the bonus bets on other games in any league.

How to Register With Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET

If you want to earn a $250 guaranteed bonus with a $50+ wager on tonight's game, you'll need to sign up with Caesars. We've put together a sign-up guide below to walk you through the process:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets No Matter What for TNF and More Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET Enter your full name, address, birthdate and phone number Provide your email address and create a password Select an available deposit method, like online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $50+ into your account Select any betting market in the Vikings-Eagles game and wager $50 or more States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 14, 2023

Caesars will add a $50 bonus bet to your account after your first bet processes. After that, you'll earn a $50 bonus bet on each of the next four Mondays.

TNF Odds Boosts

After securing a 5x return on your first cash wager, you'll be able to access the boosts section of the app. There you'll find a ton of enhanced odds markets for Thursday Night Football, including:

Justin Jefferson and AJ Brown each over 79.5 receiving yards (+210)

Jalen Hurts over 59.5 rush yards and to score a rushing TD (+325)

TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison each over 4.5 receptions (+350)

Alexander Mattison over 69.5 rushing yards and a TD (+425)

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert each score TD (+850)

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets no matter what with a wager on TNF.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.