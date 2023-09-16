Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 2: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook promo code
Players who apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 2 will be able to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets win or lose. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Football fans can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to $250 in guaranteed bonus bets with a $50+ wager on any NFL Week 2 game. If you sign up with Caesars, you will activate this offer and earn a 5x return win or lose.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bettors who take advantage of this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer will turn a $50 wager into $250 in bonus bets no matter what. Additionally, players can take advantage of odds boosts for Sunday's NFL Week 2 action.

Some huge matchups are set for Sunday, including an AFC North clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams. Sunday night's matchup will feature the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET and wager on any NFL Week 2 game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 2: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

If you have any interest in earning a guaranteed bonus that will convey win or lose, Caesars Sportsbook has an offer that's absolutely worth taking a look at. That's because Caesars Sportsbook will take your $50 wager on any NFL Week 2 game and turn it into $250 in bonus bets.

All betting markets are eligible for this promo. That means you could bet $50 on the New York Giants to cover the spread on the road against the Arizona Cardinals or take the Atlanta Falcons to win outright at home against the Green Bay Packers. Since player props are also eligible, you could just bet $50 on Brock Purdy to throw for 4+ TDs. Win or lose, you'll pick up $250 in bonus bets from Caesars.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET

Registering for a Caesars Sportsbook account is a straightforward process that will only take a few minutes to complete. Here's how to get in on the action for Sunday's matchups:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGETBet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets Win or Lose for NFL Week 2 Games
Sign-Up Process
  1. Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account
  2. Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET
  3. Enter your full name, address, birthdate and phone number
  4. Provide your email address and create an account password
  5. Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal
  6. Deposit $50+ into your account
  7. Choose any betting market in any of Sunday's Week 2 games and wager $50+
States with Caesars SportsbookAZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA
Bonus Last VerifiedSeptember 16, 2023

Your first of five $50 bonus bets will convey once your first bet processes. The other four bonus bets will hit your account on each of the next four Mondays, giving you chance to wager each week on the house.

Odds Boosts for NFL Week 2

After placing your first $50+ wager on the NFL Week 2 game of your choice, be sure to check out the boosts section of the app. There you'll find a number of enhanced odds markets for Sunday's games. This includes boosts like:

  • Josh Jacobs over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and TD (+225)
  • Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each over 4.5 receptions (+275)
  • Travis Etienne Jr. over 69.5 rushing yards and TD (+275)
  • Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence each record completion over 39.5 yards (+325)
  • Derrick Henry over 149.5 rushing + receiving yards (+375)
  • Travis Kelce and Skyy Moore each score TD (+675)

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets no matter what.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC