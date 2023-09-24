Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A loaded Week 3 slate is underway and you can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to activate one of the largest online sports betting offers around. Players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook will get their first bet backed up to $1,000 by Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New players who take a few minutes to register for a Caesars Sportsbook account can guarantee themselves a second chance if their first bet settles as a loss. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 will unlock a $1,000 bonus offer that will convey a bonus bet if your bet loses.

The New Orleans Saints will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns will host the Tennessee Titans. Kareem Hunt will make his debut for the Browns, who lost running back Joe Mixon to a nasty knee injury. If you wager up to $1,000 on either of these games, you'll get Caesars' backing with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 to apply a $1,000 bonus for any NFL Week 3 game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 3: $1,000 Sunday, MNF Bonus

One thing that you'll need to keep in mind about this offer is that it can be used on any betting market in any NFL Week 3 game. This includes the early-afternoon, late-afternoon and Sunday Night Football matchups. If you'd rather bet on either Monday Night Football game, you can do that instead.

Winning your first bet will earn you a cash profit, while a loss will return a bonus bet of up to $1,000. For example, if you wager $500 on the Raiders to win at home against the Steelers, but they lose, Caesars would add a $500 bonus bet to your account. You'd then be able to use the bonus bet on Monday Night Football or another game this week.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 3

If you want to secure a $1,000 first bet on Caesars, you'll need to register for an account. Complete the steps below to get in on the action:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWK1000 $1,000 First Bet for NFL Sunday Games Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars account Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWK1000 Enter your full legal name, phone number, residential address and date of birth Input your email address and create a password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card Deposit $10 or more into your account Select any betting market for any NFL game and wager up to $1,000 States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 24, 2023

Caesars will refund your wager along with cash winnings if your first bet wins. If it loses, however, you'll secure a bonus bet of up to $1,000 to use on another game.

Huge Odds Boosts

There are quite a few odds boosts available for Sunday's NFL Week 3 games. Navigate to the odds boosts section of the app, where you'll find these enhanced odds markets:

Sam Howell over 149.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing TDs (+160)

Bijan Robinson over 99.5 rushing + receiving yards and TD (+225)

Travis Kelce over 7.5 receptions and TD (+300)

Texans, Jets and Broncos all punt on first drive (+325)

Miles Sanders over 69.5 rushing yards and TD (+350)

Sign up with NEWSWK1000 as your Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 3 to get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 BONUS BET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWK1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.