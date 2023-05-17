The Boston Celtics will play host to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. If you register for an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, your first bet of up to $1,250 on the game will either earn you a cash profit or a second chance via bonus bets.

Miami and Boston will meet in the Eastern Conference Finals once again, just as they did one season ago. Boston moved on after a thrilling Game 7 win in Miami, but this series' home court advantage will go to the Celtics. You can bet up to $1,250 on Game 1 knowing that you'll get another chance if your first cash wager loses.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offers $1,250 Bet for Heat-Celtics Game 1

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you want to swing for the fences with your first cash wager, Caesars Sportsbook is the one to consider. That's because Caesars' new user offer will back your first bet with the largest pool of bonus bets in the industry. Some industry competitors will offer up to $250, $500 or $1,000 back in bonus bets with a loss, but Caesars Sportsbook will give players back up to $1,250 in bonus bets if their first cash wager loses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL $1,250 Bet for Wednesday's Heat-Celtics Game 1 Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL Fill in your full legal name, residential address, birthdate and phone number Provide your email address and create a password Select an available deposit method, such as online banking, credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $10+ into your new account Select any betting market in Game 1 and wager up to $1,250 States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified May 17, 2023

It's also important to note that the Full Caesar offer is available for use on any betting market. As such, you could bet on the Celtics to win (-355) or cover the spread (-8.0) at -115 odds. The total points line is another available market, as are player props like Jimmy Butler to record a double-double (+287) or Al Horford to record over 6.5 rebounds (-145). If your first bet settles as a win, you will receive a cash profit and Caesars will return your first wager. If it loses, however, you'll receive up to $1,250 back as bonus bets to use on other games.

As Jimmy Butler Goes, So Goes the Heat

Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL activates a $1,250 bet on Caesars for Heat-Celtics Game 1. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

In a lot of ways, Jimmy Butler carried the Miami Heat to a five-game series win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. In that series, Butler averaged a massive 37.6 points per game. He suffered an ankle injury in Game 2 of the second round against the New York Knicks, which may have affected his ability to be a threat at all levels. However, despite his points per game dipping to 24.6 across five games against New York, Butler became more of a facilitator, leading his team to a win in four of the five games in which he played.

Butler has been one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA for years, earning him the monicker "Jimmy G. Buckets" with the G standing for "Gets". There's a special odds boost based on Butler having a big game and the Heat winning Game 1. The "Himmy Buckets Boost" offers +375 odds on the Heat to win and Jimmy Butler to score over 24.5 points.

Which Jayson Tatum Will Show Up for Game 1?

Jayson Tatum had a weird series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. There were stretches where he appeared indifferent in getting his own shot, only to explode in a quarter when the Celtics needed him the most. This was the case in Game 6, where he scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter en route to a critical win on the road.

Tatum absolutely stomped the Sixers in Game 7, when he dropped an eye-popping 51 points on 60.7% shooting from the field. In that one, he hit six of his 10 attempts from deep and made 11 of 14 free throw attempts. Boston will need Tatum to be at his best to win Game 1. If you think Jayson Tatum will have a big game, you can get Tatum to score over 29.5 points and record over 9.5 rebounds at +225 odds.

Grab a $1,250 bet on Caesars for Game 1 of Heat-Celtics when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.