Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a $1,250 bet for new bettors to use on Game 1 of Lakers-Nuggets.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will play host to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a $1,250 first-bet offer for you to use on any betting market when you sign up for an account with Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

If you want to bet on Game 1 with a bit of a security net, Caesars has the largest offer in the business. When you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL, you'll lock-in up to $1,250 in first-bet protection that will refund your initial stake with bonus bets to use on another game with a loss.

This Western Conference Finals matchup could very well go the distance. LeBron James and the Lakers are coming off an emotional series, where they took down last season's champions, the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets had a tough test of their own, as they faced Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. Given how unpredictable the playoffs can be, it's truly valuable to have two chances to win, which is what Caesars Sportsbook's offering with this promo.

Grab a $1,250 bet on Caesars and more to use on Game 1 of Lakers-Nuggets when you sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 Bet for Lakers-Nuggets Game 1

Spread Total Money Los Angeles Lakers +6.0 (-105) O 222.5 (-110) +205 Denver Nuggets -6.0 (-115) U 222.5 (-110) -250

In one of the most impressive feats in recent playoff memory, Nikola Jokic averaged a triple-double in the Nuggets' second round series. Almost as impressive was the play of 38-year-old LeBron James, who put up 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in a closeout game against the Golden State Warriors. With Caesars Sportsbook's offer, you can get either team to win or cover the spread.

Another way to bet with this promo is by wagering on a player prop with longer odds. For example, you could get LeBron James to record a triple-double at +1200 odds or D'Angelo Russell to record a double-double at +1000 odds. If your bet wins, you'll secure cash winnings, but if it loses, you'll get another chance with up to $1,250 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL

Bettors who want to get in on the action tonight with Caesars Sportsbook can do so by registering for an account. We've outlined the registration process below, which should make signing up a stress-free process:

Register with Caesars Sportsbook

Enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL

Choose one of the available deposit methods

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking, PayPal, a credit/debit card or another method

Select Game 1 of Lakers-Nuggets

Choose a betting market and wager up to $1,250

Caesars will refund your account with up to $1,250 in bonus bets if your wager settles as a loss. If it wins, however, Caesars will issue your first bet back to your account with a cash profit.

Odds Boosts for Game 1

Players looking for additional ways to find value with Caesars Sportsbook should head to the boosts section of the app. There you will find more than 50 odds boosts for Tuesday's action and beyond. This includes double-digit NBA boosts, including the following for Lakers-Nuggets:

LeBron James and Nikola Jokic each over 24.5 points (+175)

Nuggets win and Jamal Murray over 29.5 points (+325)

Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each over 14.5 points (+325)

Anthony Davis over 24.5 points and over 2.5 blocks (+425)

D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each over 2.5 made three-pointers (+700)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to lock-in a $1,250 first bet on Caesars for the NBA Playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.