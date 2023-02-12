Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo: $1,250 Bet On Caesars, $1,500 in Ohio

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH) CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS OHIO CLAIM OFFER $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CAESARS MARYLAND CLAIM OFFER OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo is a tremendous one for any player who plans on betting on the big game. That's because Caesars will effectively give you a do-over if your first cash bet loses.

Some Super Bowls in recent memory have been a bit lopsided on paper. That's far from the case in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles enter this game as 1.5-point favorites, but the opponents happen to have the recently-named league MVP under center. Getting two chances to earn your first win with Caesars is a huge opportunity.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars to use for Chiefs-Eagles. Players in Ohio can activate promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Bettors in Maryland can register with Caesars MD promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Includes $1,250 Bet On Caesars, $1,500 In Ohio and Maryland

While it might no longer bet the largest first bet offer on the market, Caesars Sportsbook's $1,250 or $1,500 bet on Caesars cannot be overlooked. That's because in addition to the fact that you'll get a second chance if your first bet loses, Caesars also has in-app promos and more to access after signing up.

The new user promo remains a key thing to highlight about betting with Caesars Sportsbook. As a new player, Caesars will either give you a cash profit with a win or a bet credit with a loss. The bet credit could be used on any game or player prop bet this week. That means if you bet $200 on the Chiefs to win, but they lose to the Eagles, you could turn around and bet on any NBA game this week with your bonus bet.

How to Sign Up for This Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

If you want to secure a $1,250 or $1,500 bet on Caesars, you'll need to register for an account. The first thing you'll need to do is click on the appropriate link from above or below. Then, make an initial deposit into your account and navigate to the Super Bowl 57 matchup. After that, choose any Super Bowl betting market. Wager up to $1,250 or $1,500 depending on your state. If your first bet wins, you'll secure a cash return, as well as your initial stake. You'll pick up a bet credit to use on another game if your first bet loses.

Super Bowl 57 Odds Boosts

As if a $1,250 or $1,500 first bet on Caesars weren't enough, the sportsbook also has a multitude of prop bets and odds boosts available. Bettors can get any of the following odds boosts ahead of Super Bowl 57:

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes each record completion over 39.5 yards (+300)

AJ Brown over 74.5 receiving yards and Isiah Pacheco over 19.5 receiving yards (+325)

Chiefs win and Marquez Valdes-Scantling over 49.5 receiving yards (+375)

Patrick Mahomes over 299.5 passing yards and over 29.5 rushing yards (+500)

Jerick McKinnon first Chiefs player with reception (+500)

JuJu Smith-Schuster records most receiving yards (+800)

Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown each score rushing or receiving TD (+1600)

