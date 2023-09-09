Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 promo code NEWSWKGET will unlock a bet $50, get $250 bonus win or lose for any bout.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

If you want to turn a $50 wager into a $250 guaranteed bonus, sign up with Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 promo code NEWSWKGET today. This offer is available for use on any betting market in any bout on the main card.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Israel Adesanya will take on Sean Strickland in the main event from Sydney, Australia. If you sign up via our links with Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 promo code NEWSWKGET, you'll walk away with $250 in bonus bets with a $50+ wager on the event win or lose.

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia will rocking on Saturday night, as the UFC takes center stage. Of course, given the time zone difference, the even will technically take place on Sunday afternoon in Australia. Caesars Sportsbook has upped the ante in a big way for UFC 293 by offering players $250 in bonus bets with a $50+ wager on any bout.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 win or lose.

Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 Promo Code NEWSWKGET: Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus

Israel Adesanya is a heavy favorite entering his middleweight title bout against No. 5 contender Sean Strickland. In fact, at -700 odds, it would take a $700 wager just to make $100 in cash profit with a win for Adesanya. Caesars Sportsbook, however, only requires a $50 wager on any betting market to hand bettors $250 in bonus bets.

All betting markets are available with this promo. You could bet on Adesanya to win via KO/TKO, the bout to go the distance or Strickland to win via submission. No matter how your bet settles, you will earn a 5x return in bonus bets. This is one of the strongest new user promos on the market for new players.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 Promo Code NEWSWKGET

Sports bettors who are interested in this bet $50, get $250 offer from Caesars Sportsbook can get in on the action by completing the following steps:

Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 Promo Code NEWSWKGET Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Bets Win or Lose for UFC 293 Sign-Up Process Sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth and phone number Input your email address and create an account password Select one of the available deposit methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card or PayPal Deposit $50+ into your account Select any betting market for any UFC 293 bout and wager $50+ States with Caesars Sportsbook AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA Bonus Last Verified September 9, 2023

If your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with a cash profit. Regardless of how your first bet settles, you'll earn five $50 bonus bets ($250 total).

UFC 293 Odds Boosts

If you head to the boosts section of the Caesars Sportsbook app, you'll find quite a few enhanced odds markets. Let's take a look at some of the best odds boosts for UFC 293:

Tai Tuivasa win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Alexander Volkov (+250)

Anton Turkalj win by decision vs. Tyson Pedro (+430)

Felipe Dos Santos win by decision vs. Manel Kape (+650)

Justin Tafa win by decision vs. Austen Lane (+850)

Alexander Volkov, Manel Kape, Austen Lane and Tyson Pedro all win (+900)

Sean Strickland win by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Israel Adesanya (+1000)

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook UFC 293 promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets win or lose.

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWKGET STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.