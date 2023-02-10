Caesars Super Bowl Promo: $1,250 Bet On Caesars, $1,500 In Ohio, Maryland

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors who plan on betting on Super Bowl 57 can secure an enormous offer with the latest Caesars Super Bowl promo. Bettors in Ohio can sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Players in Maryland can register for a $1,500 bet on Caesars or a $100 bet credit. Anyone in another state where the app is live can sign up with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet and more.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEKFULL STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA. OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles take the field in Super Bowl 57, sports bettors can lock-in one of the best new user promos in the business. This includes a four-figure first bet on Caesars with this Caesars Super Bowl promo.

All of the storylines that have served as a backdrop for this matchup are about to fade away as the teams square off for the honor of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Your first cash bet on this game will earn you a cash profit in a win or a second chance via a bet credit with a loss.

Sign up with Caesars Super Bowl promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If you're in Ohio, sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Players in Maryland can use promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $1,500 bet on Caesars when they sign up ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Caesars Super Bowl Promo Offers $1,250 or $1,500 Bet On Caesars for Chiefs-Eagles

Super Bowl 57 has all the makings of an instant classic. The Chiefs and Eagles are led by two finalists for the league's MVP award. The Eagles' head coach was fired by the Chiefs head coach, who happened to serve in that role with Philadelphia for 14 seasons. Jason and Travis Kelce are set to be the first brothers in NFL history to go head-to-head in a Super Bowl. Yet, none of that matters once the game kicks off.

If there's a betting market that has caught your interest and you want to wager on it knowing you have a second chance at the ready, this Caesars Super Bowl promo is for you. In the event that your first cash wager loses, Caesars will issue a bet credit to your account for you to use on any other betting market. If you were to wager $500 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but they lose, you'd end up with a $500 bet credit to use on another game this week. However, if Philadelphia were to win, you'd get back your $500 wager, as well as cash winnings.

Super Bowl Promos

Caesars Sportsbook has two in-app promos available ahead of Super Bowl 57. The first gives players a chance at earning a $57,000 bet credit. Players who opt-into this promo and wager $5+ on any betting market for Super Bowl LVII with minimum odds of -200 will be entered to win a huge bet credit. The number of entries you receive into the contest will be determined by your Caesars Rewards Tier. 570 players will earn a $57 bet credit, 57 winners will earn a $570 bet credit and five winners will receive a $57,000 bet credit.

There's also a Super Bowl LVII same-game parlay long-shot bonus available to all Caesars Sportsbook users. Bettors who opt-in and place a $10+ same-game parlay wager with minimum odds of +1000 will qualify for a $57 bet credit with a win. Players who wager at least $100 will receive a $570 bet credit with a win.

How to Activate This Caesars Super Bowl Promo

Prospective sports who are interested in this special Super Bowl promo for new users can get in on the action by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook. Registering for an account is a relatively simple process. Here are the steps you'll need to complete to get your first bet on Caesars:

Sign up

If you're in Ohio, register

Activate

Add money to your account via your preferred deposit method

Navigate to Chiefs-Eagles and wager on any betting market

If your first bet wins, you'll earn cash winnings and your initial wager back. However, if your bet loses, you'll receive a bet credit of up to $1,250 or $1,500 depending on your state.

Register with Caesars Super Bowl promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to secure a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Players in Ohio can sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Bettors in Maryland can enter promo code NEWSWEEKPICS at signup for a $1,500 bet on Caesars when they register ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Caesars Ohio $1,500 BET ON CAESARS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: NEWSWEEK1BET OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

OH only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.