Caitlin Clark Did Something Sunday Never Done in NCAA History, Men or Women

University of Iowa junior basketball player Caitlin Clark led her team Sunday night to a regional championship and a berth into the Women's Final Four later this week in Dallas. The way she did it is one for the record books.

Clark scored 41 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished 12 assists for the 11th triple-double of her career in her team's, 97-83, win over Louisville in the Seattle 4 Regional. It was only the 19th triple-double in the tournament's history. She also had three steals.

However, Clark's feat Sunday night was the first triple-double with 40 or more points. That's a new plateau for either the men's or women's brackets in the storied March Madness.

It wasn't a done deal until the last minute, though. Clark was in the high 30's in scoring and was stuck on nine rebounds with 11 assists. As the last minute played out, she hit the 40-point mark and grabbed her 10th rebound to seal the deal. She was taken out of the game in the waning seconds. As she exited the court she gave a big embrace to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Clark spearheaded a run that helped her Hawkeyes get past an early deficit, and five-point halftime deficit, to eventually take a commanding lead. She credited the grit of her teammates.

"I thought our team played really well. That's what it's all about. I was going to give it every single thing I had," said Clark, who's a first-team all-American, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a top nominee for the nation's player of the year. "When I came here, I said I wanted to take this program to the Final Four, and all you've got to do is dream. And all you've got to do is believe and work your butt off to get there. That's what I did, and that's what our girls did and that's what our coaches did and we're going to Dallas, baby."

Iowa advances to the Women's Final Four for the first time since 1993, where they lost to No. 1 seed Ohio State, 74-73, in overtime that season. Now, the Hawkeyes will lace up Friday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas against the winner of Monday night's Greenville Region winner between No. 1 South Carolina and Maryland. Undefeated South Carolina is the defending national champion and consensus top team in America all season, and a prohibitive favorite to win this year's tournament.

Clark said Sunday night that although her team isn't intimidating in stature, they make up for it in chemistry on and off the court.

"We might not be the most athletic, we might not be the fastest, we might not be the best defenders, but we play for one another. That's going to take you really far," Clark said. "That's what it's all about. Our circle is tight and more than anything we're each other's best friends. That will carry you a long way."

