Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Hard Seltzer Ties Amid Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

Caitlyn Jenner tweeted about her promotional ties to hard seltzer company Happy Dad after Kid Rock endorsed the beverage.

Rock's endorsement of the beverage came after he criticized Bud Light for its work with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Jenner, who transitioned from male to female years ago, defended her work with Happy Dad.

Jenner has called on those boycotting Bud Light to switch to the seltzer.

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about her promotional ties to a hard seltzer company after Kid Rock endorsed the beverage. Rock's praise for the drink came after he indicated he would longer support Bud Light because of its work with a transgender influencer.

On Sunday, Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, uploaded a photo on Instagram showing him holding up a can of Happy Dad seltzer at a UFC event. His post came days after sharing a video online that showed him using Bud Light cans for target practice. That video was a response to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posting on social media that Bud Light had sent her commemorative cans of beer that featured an image of her face to mark the one-year anniversary of her gender transition.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch—the parent company of Bud Light—told Newsweek last week that it had given Mulvaney a personalized can with her face on it to "celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public." Nevertheless, conservative stars like country musician Travis Tritt and Rock have voiced their displeasure with Anheuser-Busch.

As Newsweek pointed out in a story this week, Rock's endorsement of Happy Dad came after the company previously worked with Jenner, a transgender media personality and former Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete.

Caitlyn Jenner attends the Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund at Hollywood Palladium on April 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jenner has defended her ties to Happy Dad, a hard seltzer Kid Rock endorsed after he expressed his anger with Bud Light for its work with a transgender influencer. JC Olivera/Getty

Jenner defended that work in a Tuesday tweet while also criticizing Anheuser-Busch.

"You know why my tie to this brand ⁦@happydad⁩ didn't tank it like the anheuser-busch controversy (The market cap so far has fallen nearly $6BILLION). In fact sales SKYROCKETED, bc my support wasn't some fake manufactured woke marketing move," Jenner wrote on Twitter, with a link to the Newsweek story.

Jenner's tweet cited an unverified figure when she said Anheuser-Busch had a $6 billion market cap loss. While the company experienced a slight dip in the stock market at the beginning of this week, the drop came after Anheuser-Busch's stock experienced 52-week highs.

Jenner's high-profile transition from male to female was documented on the reality show I Am Cait, but she has been a divisive figure within the LGBTQ+ community for her support of conservative causes.

In the past year, Jenner has been involved in promotion content for Happy Dad, posting images and videos of herself holding the seltzer cans, including one picture taken during a golf tournament hosted at Donald Trump's Los Angeles golf club.

Jenner was quick to call for those boycotting Bud Light to drink Happy Dad instead.

"Everyone switch to @happydad @budlight went too far this time!" Jenner tweeted on April 5.

Jenner elaborated further on her decision to work with Happy Dad in a follow-up message to her Tuesday tweet on the subject.

"I didn't tie to this brand bc I'm trans. My tie to it worked bc my fans and their fans love my American patriotism and support of women in sports!" she wrote. "Not just for being trans with lots of followers. Authenticity in marketing matters! @happydad knows their customers and is dominating."

Newsweek reached out by email to a Jenner representative for comment.