News

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Hard Seltzer Ties Amid Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

By
News Anheuser-Busch InBev Budweiser Kid Rock Caitlyn Jenner
  • Caitlyn Jenner tweeted about her promotional ties to hard seltzer company Happy Dad after Kid Rock endorsed the beverage.
  • Rock's endorsement of the beverage came after he criticized Bud Light for its work with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
  • Jenner, who transitioned from male to female years ago, defended her work with Happy Dad.
  • Jenner has called on those boycotting Bud Light to switch to the seltzer.

Caitlyn Jenner spoke out about her promotional ties to a hard seltzer company after Kid Rock endorsed the beverage. Rock's praise for the drink came after he indicated he would longer support Bud Light because of its work with a transgender influencer.

On Sunday, Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, uploaded a photo on Instagram showing him holding up a can of Happy Dad seltzer at a UFC event. His post came days after sharing a video online that showed him using Bud Light cans for target practice. That video was a response to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posting on social media that Bud Light had sent her commemorative cans of beer that featured an image of her face to mark the one-year anniversary of her gender transition.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch—the parent company of Bud Light—told Newsweek last week that it had given Mulvaney a personalized can with her face on it to "celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public." Nevertheless, conservative stars like country musician Travis Tritt and Rock have voiced their displeasure with Anheuser-Busch.

As Newsweek pointed out in a story this week, Rock's endorsement of Happy Dad came after the company previously worked with Jenner, a transgender media personality and former Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete.

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Hard Seltzer Ties
Caitlyn Jenner attends the Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund at Hollywood Palladium on April 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jenner has defended her ties to Happy Dad, a hard seltzer Kid Rock endorsed after he expressed his anger with Bud Light for its work with a transgender influencer. JC Olivera/Getty

Jenner defended that work in a Tuesday tweet while also criticizing Anheuser-Busch.

"You know why my tie to this brand ⁦@happydad⁩ didn't tank it like the anheuser-busch controversy (The market cap so far has fallen nearly $6BILLION). In fact sales SKYROCKETED, bc my support wasn't some fake manufactured woke marketing move," Jenner wrote on Twitter, with a link to the Newsweek story.

Jenner's tweet cited an unverified figure when she said Anheuser-Busch had a $6 billion market cap loss. While the company experienced a slight dip in the stock market at the beginning of this week, the drop came after Anheuser-Busch's stock experienced 52-week highs.

Jenner's high-profile transition from male to female was documented on the reality show I Am Cait, but she has been a divisive figure within the LGBTQ+ community for her support of conservative causes.

In the past year, Jenner has been involved in promotion content for Happy Dad, posting images and videos of herself holding the seltzer cans, including one picture taken during a golf tournament hosted at Donald Trump's Los Angeles golf club.

Read more

Jenner was quick to call for those boycotting Bud Light to drink Happy Dad instead.

"Everyone switch to @happydad @budlight went too far this time!" Jenner tweeted on April 5.

Jenner elaborated further on her decision to work with Happy Dad in a follow-up message to her Tuesday tweet on the subject.

"I didn't tie to this brand bc I'm trans. My tie to it worked bc my fans and their fans love my American patriotism and support of women in sports!" she wrote. "Not just for being trans with lots of followers. Authenticity in marketing matters! @happydad knows their customers and is dominating."

Newsweek reached out by email to a Jenner representative for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC