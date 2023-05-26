Caitlyn Jenner Lashes Out at Drag Queen After Attack

Caitlyn Jenner has lashed out at TV personality Trinity the Tuck, after the RuPaul's Drag Race star said she would "spit in [her] face" in a disparaging tweet.

Republican Jenner—who ran in a 2021 race to replace California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom but gained just 1 percent of the vote—tweeted on Tuesday about the rejections she had faced because of her conservative views.

The 1976 Olympic decathlon gold medalist, who came out as transgender in 2015, has been an outspoken critic of transgender women competing in sports against other women. Her stance aligns with the views of several conservative commentators.

The Fox News contributor stepped up her efforts in April by announcing the launch of an initiative called Fairness First. The political action committee describes itself as "a big tent movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of protecting women and girls in sport—especially in light of recent events with radical gender ideology."

This combined image shows Caitlyn Jenner, left, in Los Angeles on April 30, 2019, and Trinity the Tuck, right, in Los Angeles on June 18, 2022. Jenner has lashed out at Trinity after the "RuPaul's Drag Race" star attacked her on Twitter. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter;/Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taking to Twitter this week, Jenner praised OutKick for an article on her views regarding transgender people in sports. Jenner highlighted a portion of the article that stated the "left-wing media fawned" when Jenner first transitioned.

"What's interesting, though, is how quickly they have distanced themselves from her since then. Why? Because Jenner, despite being transgender, espouses more conservative beliefs," read an excerpt shared by Jenner, who also said that this applied to "network execs, publicists, agents, friends, even family."

"The left is the least tolerant group of people ever—ESPECIALLY IN MEDIA," Jenner added in a follow-up tweet. "Look at just today what they did to Sen. Tim Scott—the racist attacks! The left is vile if you dare be a minority & conservative!"

Trinity, whose real name is Ryan A. Taylor, responded by expressing her distaste for former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Jenner.

"I would spit in ur face if I ever saw u in person. You are a deplorable!" tweeted Trinity, a victor on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

When one Twitter user told Trinity that spitting in somebody's face is "battery in most states," the TV personality responded by saying that she would "gladly get a mugshot for the opportunity."

"Bless your heart," Jenner wrote back to the star of Hulu's Drag Me To Dinner. "Makes sense coming from someone on @hulu. Shame on you yet again @hulu."

"And I guarantee @hulu will do nothing [because] who cares about assaulting me at that company? They'd love it," Jenner went on. "I wonder if this person has a morals clause with @hulu violating public acts or threats of violence?"

Trinity has spoken out against Jenner—who underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017—on social media on numerous occasions. The matter was addressed during an interview with Pride that was published in April.

"There are a lot of different dynamics to what is happening with Caitlyn," Trinity told the outlet. "First of all, we have to respect how she identifies and we can't use that against her. Some people, even in our own community, have said some very transphobic things. Just because she's against us doesn't mean we have to stoop to that level.

"Aside from that, she is literally the epitome of white rich privilege. She is following the money, and she's putting money before people, and that is exactly what's happening here. She's very privileged. She didn't have to go through the same things that other trans women have had to go through, so many of the struggles, because she's privileged. She had that money to just transition overnight and not much has changed for her. She's not in our community going through these things."

"Even if she was to live in Florida, she's not going to deal with the same trials and tribulations as someone who is working in a bar to support themselves and pay their bills. Because, again, she has money," Trinity continued. "It's very sad that somebody like her, who has the platform she does, is so anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+. It is bizarre. When she transitioned, we were all so supportive of her... until she came out with her hateful rhetoric."

Trinity added that Jenner "is a great example of just because you're queer, it doesn't mean you are with us. You could just as easily be a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Last week, Jenner said in a series of tweets that the number of people openly identifying as transgender is "skyrocketing" at a "disturbing" rate, blaming "indoctrination" and an "oversaturation of the topic."