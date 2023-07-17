California Residents Urged to Limit Air-Con Use During Heat Wave

Residents in California have been urged to conserve their air-conditioning usage as an ongoing heat wave threatens to place increasing stress on the state's electrical grid.

Officials at both Pacific Gas & Electric (PGE), one of the state's six regulated, investor-owned electric utilities, and California Independent System Operator (CAISO) have called for reduced energy consumption at peak times while the hot weather lasts, according to local reports. Newsweek approached PGE and CAISO via email for comment on Monday.

It comes as the Southwest is in the middle of a summer heat wave that has brought temperatures well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit to parts of several states, including California's Central Valley. On Sunday, a reading of 128 degrees was logged in Death Valley—just six degrees shy of the area's 1913 record of 134 degrees at Furnace Creek.

An advisory sign is shown along U.S. Highway 190 during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16, 2023. The high temperatures have baked parts of the state all week. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

In its latest local forecast, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of "dangerously hot temperatures" through Monday. In Antelope Valley, north of Los Angeles, the mercury is expected to peak above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Over the weekend, the NWS station in the San Francisco Bay Area wrote on Twitter that it was relying on satellites after it had to power down its radar. This was "due to an air conditioning issue" that had been caused by the extreme temperatures.

As part of its summer energy advice, PGE suggests keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees Fahrenheit when residents are at home and 85 degrees when out, unless they are frail or sensitive to extreme heat.

PGE adds that every degree above 78 degrees Fahrenheit equates to around a 2 percent saving in energy costs. Even set to 78 degrees, an air-conditioning unit could potentially be running half of the time in hot weather. Customers who sign up to reduce their energy consumption during peak periods in the summer can receive credit on their bill.

PGE also recommends cooling homes earlier in the day, including through opening blinds, so air conditioning does not have to be on during the evening peak in demand.

Jeff Smith, a PGE spokesperson, told local news station ABC 30 on Sunday: "The peak period of time tends to be between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.—so if you're able to, we recommend cooling your home just a little bit before that coolest period of the day, so you may not need to use it during the peak periods."

Smith added that CAISO has yet to issue any statewide flex alerts—which are used to warn residents to limit their energy consumption ahead of an anticipated shortage—as the worst of the record-nearing temperatures were only being seen in some parts of California.

On Thursday, CAISO wrote on Twitter that it was "closely monitoring" the hot weather and that "no energy supply shortages are anticipated," which it reaffirmed to ABC 30 on Sunday. As of 1:15 a.m. local time (4.15 a.m. ET) on Monday, the grid operator has a capacity of 47,300 megawatts and forecasts the peak at 6 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) to be 44,302 megawatts.

However, officials at the grid operator told ABC 7 that residents should avoid using air-conditioning units and large appliances during the hottest parts of the day.

Ahead of a flex alert, residents are urged to pre-cool their home before the hottest part of the day, and set the air-conditioning unit to at least 78 degrees if one is issued.

Climate experts have warned that there will be more extreme weather events—including harsh storms, sweltering heatwaves and excessive flooding—and so electricity grids are facing increased stress.

Last summer, California told citizens to conserve energy to prevent strain on its grid during a similar heatwave, while a cold snap in December led to the temporary closure of oil refineries in the Gulf.

Grid stress is a growing concern. In 2020, U.S. households experienced an average of more than seven hours of power outages, the majority caused by extreme weather events, Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows. This was compared with just over four hours in 2016.