U.S.

California Biker Bar Shooting: What We Know About Suspected Retired Officer

By
U.S. Crime Shooting Mass shootings California

Three people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting at a California biker bar on Wednesday night by a man believed to have been a retired police officer. The gunman was also killed by deputies.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County as a crowd gathered for a show and spaghetti night, authorities said.

Deputies arrived on scene within two minutes of the first report of the incident and engaged in gunfire with the shooter, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said at a news conference late on Wednesday night. He died at the scene and a weapon was recovered, Hallock said.

Sheriff's deputies are seen after a shooting
Sheriff's deputies are seen after a shooting at Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, California, on August 23, 2023. Four people died in the incident at the venue, with one police official saying the gunman was a retired law-enforcement officer. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Three others died at the scene, while six more were taken to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, the Orange County Sheriff's Department posted on X, formerly Twitter. No deputies were injured, the department said.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said.

Hallock did not provide details during the news conference about the gunman or what led up to the shooting, saying authorities were still gathering information from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

He said authorities were working to confirm whether the gunman was a retired law-enforcement officer.

Ventura police Commander Mike Brown told the Ventura County Star that the gunman was a retired police officer who had worked at the Ventura Police Department. He worked for the department for almost three decades, from July 1986 until February 2014, Brown said.

Brown also said that Orange County authorities had called the department to confirm the gunman had previously worked there.

The man had been targeting his estranged wife, who was among the dead at the bar, The New York Times reported, citing a law-enforcement official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Hallock said it was too early to confirm whether the shooting was a domestic violence incident. "That's part of the ongoing investigation," he said.

He added: "These types of shootings are not commonplace here in Orange County. Fortunately, when these things do happen, I think we have some of the best and most well-trained professionals that respond in the sheriff's department [and] in the Orange County Fire Authority[...]it's an absolute tragic event and something that I know is probably weighing very heavy on the entire Trabuco Canyon community."

He said Cook's Corner, which describes itself as the oldest biker bar in Southern California, is a "staple" in the community.

"We've experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters. We've gotten through all of them and came out stronger. Ride down and check us out," the bar says on its website.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting "and coordinating with local officials as more details become available," his office wrote on X.

Newsweek has contacted the sheriff's department for comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC