California Braces for More Rain and Floods As Joe Biden Declares Disaster

California is bracing for more stormy weather as forecasters say more rain and wind is set to wallop the region in the coming days.

A series of powerful storms have battered the Golden State since late December, killing at least 19 people and causing floods, power outages and evacuations.

Early Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said another atmospheric river is expected to bring more heavy mountain snow and heavy rainfall to the state on Monday.

The first storm system that brought heavy rain and flooding concerns across California on Saturday is expected to move through the Great Basin and the Rockies on Sunday, the NWS said. However, another system is forecast to move in from the Pacific early Monday.

"Showers are forecast to continue along the West Coast Sunday, including in California, but totals should be lower than on Saturday," the NWS said.

"Still, some isolated higher rain rates of 0.5 inch could lead to a couple instances of flooding, especially given the very wet antecedent conditions."

The NWS warned that heavy mountain snow and strong winds will lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times, making travel dangerous or near impossible above 4,000 feet in the mountains and passes of Central and Southern California.

Waves of heavy precipitation continue to batter California. Heavy rain will continue bringing the threat of flooding and mudslides/landslides. Hazardous travel due to heavy mountain snow and blowing snow from CA to CO. pic.twitter.com/6LQXmxC6zh — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 15, 2023

"With overly saturated conditions still in place, further limited flooding impacts are expected across California through tonight and into Monday," the NWS said. "Landslides will remain a threat due to the additional rainfall and saturated soils."

The warnings came after President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for California on Saturday.

Thank you, @POTUS for having the back of Californians as we continue to be impacted by intense winter storms.



Serious winds and rain are still anticipated throughout the state. Stay safe and remain vigilant. https://t.co/V2DcoKuv0U — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 15, 2023

Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

"The president's action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties," the White House said in a statement.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said: "California is grateful for President Biden's swift approval of this critical support to communities reeling from these ongoing storms."

He said his office would "continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to help keep Californians safe and make sure our communities have the resources and assistance they need to rebuild and recover."

The governor has also urged Californians to remain vigilant in the coming days.

"California—stay safe this weekend," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening.

"Make the necessary preparations. Floods, landslides, and storms don't care who you are or where you live—it'll hit you just the same. Take this seriously."