California Earthquake Video Shows Streets Shaking as Hilary Makes Landfall

A security camera in Ventura County, California, captured the moment a magnitude 5.1 shook the ground in the city of Ojai, northwest of Los Angeles, at the same time as tropical storm Hilary made landfall in the region.

The footage, shared on social media, shows the street visibly shaking, and a vehicle—a white pick-up—being violently moved from side to side.

The earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey, struck 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai at about 2:40 p.m. local time. It was followed by a series of aftershocks that hit Southern California on Sunday afternoon, including Los Angeles—more than 60 miles away from the epicenter.

The earthquake, though reportedly felt by many, didn't cause any serious damage.

It was an additional challenge for California officials on Sunday, who were bracing for a rare tropical storm that flooded parts of Mexico and battered the region with heavy winds and rains. Los Angeles was put under a flash flood alert until 3 a.m. on Monday.

Hurricane Hilary California
In this picture: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hilary made landfall around midday on Mexico's Baja California coast, inundating the arid peninsula with heavy rainfall rarely seen in that quantity in the region. The floodwaters later moved on to Southern California, spilling over the region's roadways and highways.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later.

