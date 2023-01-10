Young Boy Swept Away in California Flooding

Rescuers have reportedly called off a search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in flood waters in San Luis Obispo County as California was hit by a fresh wave of storms from the Pacific.

According to the LA Times, citing local Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla, divers were forced to call off their search on Monday afternoon after conditions became too unsafe. The Sheriff's Office has been contacted for comment.

The central Californian county is one of several coastal areas to be hard-hit by the latest wave of storms to batter the state; evacuation orders are in place for Montecito and other communities.

On the coast and in the valleys, as much as 3 inches of rain has been dropped since Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service has said, with up to 7 inches in mountainous regions.

Local officials are expecting another few inches of rain on Tuesday, with rivers and creeks already bursting their banks after Monday's onslaught.

In an update on the situation in San Luis Obispo, Wade Horton, a county administrative officer, said: "Virtually every community is having flooding, evacuations, and road closures." He noted that one woman had died after driving into a flooded road on Avila Beach, on the San Luis Obispo Bay.

This is a developing story and will be updated.