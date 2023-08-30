Mom Wins $100k Payout From School Over 'Socially Transitioned' Daughter

A California school district has reportedly settled a lawsuit brought by a mother who said her daughter was "socially transitioned" without her permission for $100,000.

Jessica Konen sued the Spreckels Union School District, claiming teachers at Buena Vista Middle School had secretly encouraged her daughter Alicia, then 11, to change her gender identity.

The school "fostered her identification as a boy, gave her articles on how to conceal her new gender identity from her family, and put her on a 'Gender Support Plan' that instructed school staff to refer to her by a male name and male pronouns," according to the Center for American Liberty, the legal group that represented Konen.

A person holds a sign in opposition to a policy that the Chino Valley school board voted on which would require school staff to "out" students to their parents if they ask to be identified by a gender that is not listed on their birth certificate on July 20, 2023, in Chino, California. A woman in California has reportedly received a $100,000 payout after her daughter was "socially transitioned" without her permission. David McNew/Getty Images

They also let her use the unisex teachers' bathroom, without informing Konen.

According to court documents, Konen said her daughter began returning to her "old self" when schools turned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Konen and her daughter announced the settlement in a video posted by the Center for American Liberty on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

"We are now receiving justice from the school that decided to try to transition my daughter behind my back," Konen said in the video. "This is so wrong."

Although the school district is not admitting fault with the settlement, it marks a significant moment in the intensifying battle about the rights of parents and transgender kids in schools.

Center for American Liberty is proud to announce a settlement in Konen v. Spreckels Union School District that resulted in a $100,000 payment by the school district to Jessica and Alicia for the violation of their rights.

Thanks for all the hard work @pnjaban, @mark_trammell,…

The settlement is a "huge win for Jessica and Alicia, and it's also a win for parents across the country," the center said on its website. "Increasingly, schools are pushing radical gender ideology on young students and socially transitioning vulnerable children—without parental notification or consent."

Konen told Fox News Digital that she will continue fighting for parental rights in schools.

"They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they're awful. So, I'm going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight," she said.

"I am not going to allow this to keep happening to children."

The settlement came a day after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued a different school district over its new policy requiring schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns.

Bonta said policies like the one adopted by Chino Valley Unified School District will forcibly "out" transgender students and threaten their well-being. The lawsuit alleges the policy has already placed transgender and gender-nonconforming students "in danger of imminent, irreparable harm."

The district's board president and supporters say parents have a right to know the decisions their children are making in schools.

"Every student has the right to learn and thrive in a school environment that promotes safety, privacy, and inclusivity—regardless of their gender identity," Bonta said in a statement.

"The forced outing policy wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of non-conforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home."