California Protesters Use Big Rig to Block Freeway, Video Shows

Protesters blocked part of the 134 Freeway in Glendale, California, on Wednesday evening, to bring attention to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Local media reported that protesters used a big rig to block off the eastbound side of the freeway at Central and Brand avenues.

Videos posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed traffic backed up for miles after the protesters blocked the freeway.

One video, captured by a person passing by in a vehicle, shows protesters brandishing banners saying "Stop Artsakh Genocide" and "Open The Road Of Life."

Another video shows some protesters chanting, including calling on Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff to "end the blockade."

It comes as the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has warned that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as Artsakh.

Azerbaijan's blockade of the only road leading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh seriously impedes food, medical supplies and other essentials to the region of about 120,000 people, the report said.

"There is a reasonable basis to believe that a Genocide is being committed against Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023," the report said. AU.N. convention defines genocide as including "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction."

Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within Azerbaijan, came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. Armenian forces also took control of substantial territory around the region.

Azerbaijan regained control of the surrounding territory in a six-week war with Armenia in 2020.

"From the day the blockade of the Lachin Corridor began, I, alongside my colleagues in Congress and Armenians around the country, have urged the White House, the State Department, and USAID, to take action to protect the people of Artsakh and their right to self-determination," Schiff, who is co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, said in a statement on Monday.

"With Azerbaijan's refusal to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to deliver lifesaving humanitarian aid in, and transport patients requiring urgent medical attention out of Artsakh, the need for the international community to take action and find a lasting solution to the conflict grows with each passing day.

"I've persistently called for Azerbaijan to lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid to move freely via the Lachin Corridor, and I have urged President Biden to take immediate action to address the dire situation in Artsakh."

People carrying a USA and Armenia flag
People carrying a USA and Armenia flag protest outside of the Turkish Consulate on the anniversary of the Armenian genocide in a demonstration organized by the Armenian Youth Federation of the Western United States on April 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted the California Highway Patrol and Schiff's office for comment via email.

Update 8/10/23, 3:05 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

