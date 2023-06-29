California Reparations Proposal to Give Gavin Newsom Huge Headache

A proposal from California's reparations task force regarding payments the state should make to Black people due to racism and slavery is expected to land on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk Thursday morning.

The committee's deliberations have lasted two years and resulted in the conclusions that will be delivered to the Democratic governor at 9 a.m. PST. They will call for billions in reparations to descendants of slaves in California.

The nine members of the committee are expected to meet for the final time today and then deliver the report to Newsom, on which the responsibility to approve of the recommendations and turn it into legislation ultimately falls on, together with state lawmakers.

The report contains 31 chapters of recommendations in total, with "maybe only about one" dedicated to the topic of financial compensation, according to what Lisa Holder, president of Oakland-based nonprofit Equal Justice Society and a member of the state's reparations task force, said during a recent interview.

In this picture, California Governor Gavin Newsom (L), Wade Crowfoot, CNRA Secretary (R), and Chuck Bonham, CDFW Director (2-L) walk along the Lower Yuba River to the Daguerre Point Dam in Marysville, California, on May 16, 2023. JOHN G. MABANGLO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Among the recommendations to state officials, there's one including a formal apology to descendants of people enslaved in the U.S. and the creation of a new agency to oversee reparations efforts.

No specific cash amount is suggested by the committee for reparations, as that is left to lawmakers to decide on the basis of suggestions by economists.

How Was The Decision On Reparations Taken?

The task force was created on September 30, 2020, with the passing of the bill AB 3121. They were charged with studying the institution of slavery and its lingering negative impact in California.

Although California was accepted into the Union as a free state, a report published by the task force last year found that discriminating policies had negatively affected generations of Black residents.

The committee's main job was to identify and recommend "appropriate remedies of compensation, rehabilitation, and restitution for African Americans, with a special consideration for descendants of persons enslaved in the United States," according to the bill.

The nine panelists were picked by Newsom and leaders of the Senate and Assembly and include descendants of slaves who work as lawyers, educators, elected officials and civil rights leaders. They convened for the first time in June 2021.

In an interview with KQED, Holder said that the investigation conducted by the group to reach their conclusions on reparations was "a massive undertaking."

"There's been tremendous due diligence and an extremely detailed and sound methodology that we took in formulating this reparations package and curating 15 years of scholarship about racial injustice to serve as the scholarly foundation for the legislation that we're proposing," she said, adding that the committee talked with some of the most notable economists in the world and collected the testimonies of thousands Black Californians.

Many equal rights advocates support the committee's proposal and the need for reparations to Black people in California. In the same interview with KQED, Holder said: "Reparations is about repairing systems. It's about creating structures and support and opportunity so the harm finally ceases and never happens again in the future.

What Happens Next?

On Thursday, the historic report will reach the California governor. Newsom and other lawmakers will then have to decide how much, if any, of the plans recommended by the reparation task force they want to enact.

Two state lawmakers are also task force members and are expected to spearhead turning the recommendations into legislation.

It's not yet clear whether Newsom will agree to pay reparations to Black Californians, or how the state would go about doing that. Talking on Fox News' Hannity show earlier this month, Newsom said that reparations do not have to "be in the frame of writing a check."

"Reparations come in many different forms, but one cannot deny these historical facts, and I really strongly believe people have to come to grips," he said.

Newsweek has contacted Gavin Newsom's press team and the Equal Justice Society for comment by email on Thursday.

What's Happening Outside California?

The topic of reparations to Black Americans has been discussed in other states and cities this week, including Atlanta, Georgia, St Louis, Missouri, and Texas—though with different approaches.

In Atlanta, one of the city's reparations task force members, Mike Russell, told Fox News that the country needed to move forward and "let go of the past," adding that the U.S. was the only country to try to right their previous wrongs.

In Texas, there has been pushback against reparations. Earlier this week, Republican Rep. Brian Babin introduced a bill that would prohibit federal bailouts or financial assistance from going to states or municipalities operating programs giving reparations for slavery.

"American taxpayers shouldn't be forced to pay for radical, race-based 'reparation' payments to please the woke left," Babin told Fox News.

On the other hand, in St. Louis, the reparation committee promised to listen to the public in its recommendations and push them forward for implementation. "This commission is very committed to this project," Kayla Reed, commission chair, said last week after the panel's third public meeting, as reported by the St. Louis Post. "We are going to advocate for the recommendations."