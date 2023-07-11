Luxury California Homes Collapsing and Sliding Into Canyon Below

Luxury homes in California have begun collapsing and falling into a canyon below causing disarray and destruction, according to reports.

The collapses occurred due to a landslide on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula on Monday, according to an Associated Press report. The cause of the landslide is not yet clear, however.

Over the weekend, some homes in the Los Angeles County city of Rolling Hills Estates began to slide after cracks began appearing in structures and the ground.

At this time 12 homes were red-tagged as unsafe and residents were given less than half an hour to evacuate, according to the report.

On Sunday the L.A. County Fire Department shared a video showing some of the destroyed homes.

"HOMES THREATENED by sliding hillside | FS106 | Pear Tree Ln #RollingHillsEstates | #LACoFD units were on scene monitoring situation. 12 homes evacuated," the caption read.

Screengrab from a video shared by the L.A County Fire Department following a landslide. The landslide occurred in the Rolling Hill Estate. L.A County Fire Department

HOMES THREATENED by sliding hillside | FS106 | Pear Tree Ln #RollingHillsEstates | #LACoFD units were on scene monitoring situation. 12 homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ruXIhKD82m — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 9, 2023

The brief clip showed the homes have been taped off and slid down away from the main road. Many of the roofs are slightly caved in with the drives completely uneven.

"We don't know how long that these homes are going to continue to move but at this time, it's a holding pattern that we're in, waiting to see what the final determination will be," L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said, according to a KTLA5 report.

Janice Hahn, the chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors which represents the area, has spoken about the speed at which the situation is developing.

"It is moving quickly. You can actually hear the snap, crackle and pop every minute when you're there as each home is shifting, is moving," she said.

"The movement is still astounding to me, how quickly these homes are...collapsing and sliding down the hill," Hahn added.

"For these homes that are already gone and into the canyon, there's nothing more we can do for them, but we think after it's all settled, a good geologist and soil expert maybe will give us a clue about how this happened and if there's any way to prevent it from happening in the future."

The assistant city manager Alexa Davis clarified on Monday afternoon that 10 of the red-tagged homes were actively moving, according to the AP report.

In addition to this, there are 16 homes that are currently being monitored but have not yet required evacuation.

According to website Realtor.com, the homes that are for sale in the Rolling Hills Estate area range from $600,000 to $6.7m.

The median list home price is $1.9m and the median sold home price is $2.1m.

The median list home price is $1.9m and the median sold home price is $2.1m.