Nearly 128,000 Customers Without Power

Nearly 128,000 customers are still without power in California following severe storms this past weekend.

According the PowerOutage.us, 127,973 customers across the state are experiencing outages Monday, as of 7:30 a.m. PST.

Most of those experiencing outages, about 95,000, are Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers.

PG&E said the weather is delivering "significant precipitation and heavy winds" causing downed trees, flooding and road closures and damage to powerlines.

They are warning customers that power outages are likely and urging them to take necessary safety tips seriously.

An additional 500 PG&E personnel will join the current response effort to restore power in impacted areas.