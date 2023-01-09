California Storm Live Updates: Twelve Dead, More Flooding, Power Outages Expected
- California prepares for more severe flooding Monday after rain, thunderstorms and strong winds hit the northern part of the state over the weekend.
- The National Weather Service has placed the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast under a flood watch through Tuesday as widespread flooding, landslides and the rapid rise of creeks and rivers are expected.
- Strong winds ripped up trees from the root, pulling up the concrete sidewalk and damaging homes.
- Nearly 130,000 customers are still without power across the state early Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.
- Governor Gavin Newsom said at least a dozen people have lost their lives due to storm-related impacts. President Joe Biden approved California's emergency declaration Monday, authorizing FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in several counties.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Nearly 128,000 Customers Without Power
Nearly 128,000 customers are still without power in California following severe storms this past weekend.
According the PowerOutage.us, 127,973 customers across the state are experiencing outages Monday, as of 7:30 a.m. PST.
Most of those experiencing outages, about 95,000, are Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers.
PG&E said the weather is delivering "significant precipitation and heavy winds" causing downed trees, flooding and road closures and damage to powerlines.
They are warning customers that power outages are likely and urging them to take necessary safety tips seriously.
An additional 500 PG&E personnel will join the current response effort to restore power in impacted areas.