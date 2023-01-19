California Storm Live Updates: Biden Arrives Soon to Tour Damage

Biden to Meet Impacted Business Owners

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with California residents and business owners impacted by recent winter storms during his Thursday visit to the state.

Biden will be surveying some of the storm damage in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. He is expected to arrive soon.

The president is traveling with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Biden will first visit Santa Clara County before taking a short helicopter ride to nearby Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage from the air.

Biden will later meet with state and local officials, residents, business owners and first responders to "survey recovery efforts and assess what additional Federal support is needed," the White House said. He is scheduled to address the public at 3 p.m. PST about his administration's support for Californians in the wake of the storms before flying back to the White House Thursday evening.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 20 deaths have been linked to the spate of storms, which began in late December. Meanwhile, evacuations across the state have been widespread as thousands of people left their homes due to threats posed by the extreme weather.