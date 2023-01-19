California Storm Live Updates: Biden Arrives Soon to Tour Damage
- President Joe Biden is visiting California to survey some of the damage caused by the string of winter storms that slammed the state.
- Biden will first stop in Santa Clara County then survey storm damage from the air before landing in Santa Cruz County to discuss weather impacts with people who live and work in the area.
- The intense weather conditions began in late December and have continued this week. Biden declared a major disaster for California earlier this month in response to the storms. He recently amended his order to boost the federal funding available to state and local officials.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom, who issued an executive order earlier this week to assist people impacted by the storms, has applauded Biden's support. Newsom will meet with Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell during Thursday's visit.
Biden to Meet Impacted Business Owners
President Joe Biden is expected to meet with California residents and business owners impacted by recent winter storms during his Thursday visit to the state.
Biden will be surveying some of the storm damage in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties. He is expected to arrive soon.
The president is traveling with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. Biden will first visit Santa Clara County before taking a short helicopter ride to nearby Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage from the air.
Biden will later meet with state and local officials, residents, business owners and first responders to "survey recovery efforts and assess what additional Federal support is needed," the White House said. He is scheduled to address the public at 3 p.m. PST about his administration's support for Californians in the wake of the storms before flying back to the White House Thursday evening.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 20 deaths have been linked to the spate of storms, which began in late December. Meanwhile, evacuations across the state have been widespread as thousands of people left their homes due to threats posed by the extreme weather.
Biden En Route to California
President Joe Biden is currently en route to California to survey storm damage after a string of strong storms slammed much of the state.
He departed from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland late this morning on board Air Force One. He is set to arrive in Santa Clara County in about an hour and a half.
The storm packed heavy rain, snow and strong wind, leaving flooding and damage across several regions of the state. The Central Coast was among the hardest-hit areas.