California Storm Live Updates: Sinkhole Swallows Two Cars in Los Angeles

Sinkhole Swallows Two Cars in Los Angeles

A massive sinkhole swallowed two cars in Los Angeles Monday amid the severe winter storm, leading to a dramatic rescue.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., a pickup truck drove into a large sinkhole on a street in the Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles, landing on another car that had already fallen into the 15-foot hole.

There were two people inside the each of the two vehicles. The two pickup truck occupants were able to escape on their own, but firefighters were called to rescue the others.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the initial rescue attempt involved bringing ground ladders and laying them down to span the hole so crews could try to reach the victims. This attempt, however, was not successful.

Firefighters tried to stabilize the vehicle, but it was shifting and starting to roll with the sinkhole. The fire department said the entire road was compromised, so crews had to make an immediate rescue to save the lives of the two trapped occupants.

The rescued occupants only sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the LAFD said.

Officials said the road will remain closed for "an undetermined period" while city agencies evaluate the sinkhole and work on repairs.