California Storm Live Updates: Sinkhole Swallows Two Cars in Los Angeles
- California is bracing for more storms this week as much of the state recovers from severe flooding and wind damage. Another system, with more rain and wind, is expected in Northern California and along the Central Coast today.
- Several counties remain under flood warnings and other severe weather advisories, prompting residents to shelter-in-place and evacuate.
- As of Wednesday, more than 57,000 customers remain without power across California, according to PowerOutage.us.
- More than half of California's 58 counties were declared disaster areas, including hard-hit Santa Cruz County, where several roads are closed due to flooding and downed trees.
- At least 17 people have died in the storms over the past few weeks. Governor Gavin Newsom said that number is, unfortunately, likely to rise.
Follow Newsweek's live blog for the latest updates.
Sinkhole Swallows Two Cars in Los Angeles
A massive sinkhole swallowed two cars in Los Angeles Monday amid the severe winter storm, leading to a dramatic rescue.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., a pickup truck drove into a large sinkhole on a street in the Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles, landing on another car that had already fallen into the 15-foot hole.
There were two people inside the each of the two vehicles. The two pickup truck occupants were able to escape on their own, but firefighters were called to rescue the others.
Fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 7:20 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the initial rescue attempt involved bringing ground ladders and laying them down to span the hole so crews could try to reach the victims. This attempt, however, was not successful.
Firefighters tried to stabilize the vehicle, but it was shifting and starting to roll with the sinkhole. The fire department said the entire road was compromised, so crews had to make an immediate rescue to save the lives of the two trapped occupants.
The rescued occupants only sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, the LAFD said.
Officials said the road will remain closed for "an undetermined period" while city agencies evaluate the sinkhole and work on repairs.
Evacuation Order: Pajaro Area of Monterey County
Central Coast: Evacuation orders have been issued for the Pajaro area of Monterey County ahead of another storm.
The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued the order early Wednesday, reminding resident "they cannot return home until evacuation orders are lifted."
Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo said there were "some close calls" on both sides of the Pajaro River throughout the night.
Crews worked all night long to avoid a "serious breach on our levees," Alejo tweeted Wednesday.
Several roads have been closed due to the order. Click here to see an updated evacuation map.
Search Resumes for 5-Year-Old Swept Away by Floodwaters
The search continues for a missing boy who was swept away by floodwaters earlier this week in San Luis Obispo County.
Kyle Doan, age 5, was driving with his mother just before 8 a.m. Monday near San Miguel when their truck became stranded in the floodwaters, according to Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Swanson.
Bystanders were able to rescue his mother, but the boy was swept out of the vehicle and downstream, likely into a river, Swanson said.
The initial search Monday was paused after five hours due to "extreme weather conditions" that made it unsafe for first responders to continue their efforts.
Conditions remain extremely dangerous, as water levels are high and fast-moving, the sheriff's office said.
"While he has yet to be located, the search remains our top priority while weather conditions permit," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "We will continue to update the public with any information regarding this search."
The boy has not been declared dead, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tony Cipolla said.
The office describes Doan as having short dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. He is four feet tall and 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.