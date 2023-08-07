California's Waves Threaten to Plunge Homes Into Ocean

California's coastal homes are facing an increased impact from erosion after a new study discovered that waves are growing larger.

Climate change is intensifying severe weather events such as storms in the North Pacific. The resulting waves—primarily those occurring in the winter—have gained a foot in height over the last 50 years, according to a new study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans on August 1. The growing waves add to the impact of rising sea levels, posing a threat to homes built along California's coast as erosion takes hold.

The findings detailed the research of Peter Bromirski, an oceanographer at University of California, San Diego.

"Waves ride on top of the sea level, which is rising due to climate change," Bromirski wrote in a statement about his findings. "When sea levels are elevated even further during storms, more wave energy can potentially reach vulnerable sea cliffs, flood low-lying regions, or damage coastal infrastructure."

Surfers ride waves in the Pacific Ocean at the Malibu Lagoon State Beach on June 9, 2021, in Malibu, California. A new study found that waves are growing larger, adding to the erosive impact of rising sea levels. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty

California's West Coast is an ideal spot for beachfront homes with a prime view of the Pacific Ocean. However, the disastrous effects of erosion can accompany the stunning view as large waves whittle away at cliffs along the coast. Over time, the sea will eat away at the cliffs the homes are built on, endangering the infrastructure and at times plunging homes straight into the sea.

Andrew Ashton, an associate scientist with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, told Newsweek on Monday that it's only a matter of time before some cliffs fail and the ocean consumes the houses built there. Many homeowners living on the coast are aware of the risks of building on a cliffside, but the effects of coastal erosion may happen sooner than some homeowners may have expected as the waves grow.

"If you end up increasing the wave energy, whatever hazard that was there before is increased," Ashton said.

Ashton added that there are some preventative measures that can be taken—such as establishing sea walls—but waves will likely erode those measures in time.

"The plans that coastal residents need to make to find a safer place to [live] is going to need to happen faster," he said.

Costas Synolakis, a professor of coastal engineering at the University of Southern California, found the study worrisome.

Synolakis told Newsweek on Monday that bigger waves are associated with climate change and enhance the erosion already taking place. Synolakis expected that Malibu will be the most impacted considering it already faces a substantial erosion problem.

Malibu's Broad Beach occasionally vanishes due to high tides, and tourist numbers are falling as erosion chews away at the town's luxurious beaches, according to a report by Curbed Los Angeles, an online guide to the city. If no action is taken to address climate change, rising sea levels threaten to consume up to two-thirds of Southern California's beaches, according to a 2019 report by the Los Angeles Times.