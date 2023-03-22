How Cam Newton's Stats Compare to All Current NFL Quarterbacks

Cam Newton is looking to make a sensational comeback to the NFL after sitting out the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old former Carolina Panthers quarterback took his first steps towards a return by throwing passes at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday.

He was invited back to the college where he won the Heisman Trophy along with a national championship and he threw some passes to his younger brother, Caylin, who was showing his worth as a wide receiver.

With NFL scouts present, Newton is hoping to find himself with a place on the current QB merry-go-round sparked by the retirement of the legendary Tom Brady, and has seen Green Bay Packers leader Aaron Rodgers expected to land in New York with the Jets.

Speaking about his older brother, Caylin said at the Pro-Day: "This was him showing love to me. He doesn't owe anybody anything.

"He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody... He came to show his ability, show he still has it.

"I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he's not sitting around. He's still got it.

"Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number's still open and available."

Newton himself chose not to speak to the media after throwing around 30 passes to several players from Auburn.

Among those hopeful of catching the eye of an NFL scout was wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, who said about catching passes from Newton: "That was fun.

"That was probably my most favorite part, just learning his lingo, seeing his cadence. He's got a good touch on the ball.... I think he's still got it."

The 2011 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick played nine consecutive seasons with the Panthers before spending a year with the New England Patriots after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton was back with the Panthers in the 2021 campaign but didn't win a game in five starts before disappearing into the ether.

In a video announcing his intention to come back, Newton was dismissive of some current NFL quarterbacks as he questioned why they were being given starter berths.

He said: "Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs? Don't worry about it. I'm gonna show you. I can't wait to show you."

Newton's younger brother is backing him to make it again in the NFL and said that there has been a lot of hard work done to get him to this point.

He said: "What everyone sees on the TV screen, they see his character and they see his confidence.

"They don't see the grit. They don't see how many hours he puts in. So the media has what they say about who he is. I know who he is. And anywhere he's been, they know who he is, too."

In the table below, every current NFL quarterback is ranked in order of their rating, with Cam Newton's entry in bold.

It shows that during Newton's 11 years in the NFL, he is ranked at the lower end of the table and that many teams' starters are ranking above him, so there may be a way for him to go to persuade coaches to give him another go, after a year away from the league.

Newton has played 152 games in the NFL and has a 59.9 percent completion rate with 32,382 yards, 123 interceptions and 194 touchdown throws.

This gives him a quarterback rating of 85.2, which places him just below former Washington Commanders star Taylor Heinicke, who has just joined the Atlanta Falcons for the start of the next season.

Netwon also ended with 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns.

Player Gms Att Cmp Pct Yds Int TD Lg Rating Patrick Mahomes, 2017-23 80 2,993 1,985 66.3 24,241 49 192 89t 105.7 Aaron Rodgers, 2005-23 230 7,660 5,001 65.3 59,055 105 475 93t 103.6 Deshaun Watson, 2017-23 60 1,918 1,285 67 15,641 41 111 77t 102.3 Joe Burrow, 2020-23 42 1,530 1,044 68.2 11,774 31 82 82t 100.4 Russell Wilson, 2012-23 173 5,218 3,371 64.6 40,583 98 308 80t 100.2 Jimmy Garoppolo, 2014-23 74 1,726 1,167 67.6 14,289 42 87 83 99.6 Kirk Cousins, 2012-23 142 4,866 3,249 66.8 37,140 105 252 81t 97.8 Dak Prescott, 2016-23 97 3,283 2,185 66.6 24,943 65 166 90t 97.8 Justin Herbert, 2020-23 49 1,966 1,316 66.9 14,089 35 94 72t 96.2 Tua Tagovailoa, 2020-23 36 1,078 708 65.7 8,015 23 52 84t 95 Gardner Minshew, 2019-23 32 933 586 62.8 6,632 15 44 78t 93.1 Jared Goff, 2016-23 100 3,502 2,250 64.2 25,854 70 155 94t 92.8 Kyler Murray, 2019-23 57 1,971 1,316 66.8 13,848 41 84 88t 92.5 Josh Allen, 2018-23 77 2,566 1,604 62.5 18,397 60 138 98t 92.2 Jalen Hurts, 2020-23 45 1,040 648 62.3 7,906 19 44 91 92.2 Ryan Tannehill, 2012-23 145 4,534 2,914 64.3 33,265 108 212 91t 91.9 Derek Carr, 2014-23 142 4,958 3,201 64.6 35,222 99 217 87t 91.8 Matthew Stafford, 2009-23 191 7,128 4,508 63.2 52,082 169 333 87 90.9 Mac Jones, 2021-23 31 963 640 66.5 6,798 24 36 75t 89 Tyrod Taylor, 2011-23 81 1,550 952 61.4 10,794 26 60 84t 88.2 Nick Mullens, 2017-23 24 655 428 65.3 5,085 23 27 85t 88 Andy Dalton, 2011-23 166 5,396 3,374 62.5 38,150 144 244 86t 87.6 Jameis Winston, 2015-23 86 2,835 1,738 61.3 21,840 96 139 72t 87.5 Baker Mayfield, 2018-23 72 2,259 1,386 61.4 16,288 64 102 89t 86.5 Daniel Jones, 2019-23 54 1,740 1,113 64 11,603 34 60 75t 86.5 Mitchell Trubisky, 2017-23 64 1,765 1,133 64.2 11,904 43 68 70t 86.4 Nick Foles, 2012-23 71 2,087 1,302 62.4 14,227 47 82 83t 86.2 Taylor Heinicke, 2015-23 33 830 530 63.9 5,745 24 34 73t 85.7 Cam Newton, 2011-21 152 4,474 2,682 59.9 32,382 123 194 91 85.2 Case Keenum, 2012-23 78 2,180 1,358 62.3 14,884 48 78 69t 85.2 Geno Smith, 2013-23 62 1,578 991 62.8 11,199 48 64 84t 84.8 Jacoby Brissett, 2016-23 76 1,577 963 61.1 10,350 23 48 80t 84.4 Trevor Lawrence, 2021-23 34 1,186 746 62.9 7,754 25 37 59t 83.4 Davis Mills, 2021-23 28 873 555 63.6 5,782 25 33 67t 83.3 Kyle Allen, 2018-23 23 704 441 62.6 4,734 21 26 53t 82.2 Colt McCoy, 2010-23 56 1,220 764 62.6 7,975 32 34 71t 79.9 Justin Fields, 2021-23 27 588 351 59.7 4,112 21 24 64 79.7 Drew Lock, 2019-23 24 710 421 59.3 4,740 20 25 92t 79.3 Sam Darnold, 2018-23 56 1,765 1,054 59.7 11,767 55 61 92t 78.2

