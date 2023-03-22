How Cam Newton's Stats Compare to All Current NFL Quarterbacks
Cam Newton is looking to make a sensational comeback to the NFL after sitting out the 2022 season.
The 33-year-old former Carolina Panthers quarterback took his first steps towards a return by throwing passes at Auburn's Pro Day on Tuesday.
He was invited back to the college where he won the Heisman Trophy along with a national championship and he threw some passes to his younger brother, Caylin, who was showing his worth as a wide receiver.
With NFL scouts present, Newton is hoping to find himself with a place on the current QB merry-go-round sparked by the retirement of the legendary Tom Brady, and has seen Green Bay Packers leader Aaron Rodgers expected to land in New York with the Jets.
Speaking about his older brother, Caylin said at the Pro-Day: "This was him showing love to me. He doesn't owe anybody anything.
"He has had an amazing journey, an amazing career in the NFL. He has nothing to prove to anybody... He came to show his ability, show he still has it.
"I think, for him, this was a selfless act. But it was also to show and prove to everybody he's not sitting around. He's still got it.
"Whatever organization wants to get a winning quarterback, his number's still open and available."
Newton himself chose not to speak to the media after throwing around 30 passes to several players from Auburn.
Among those hopeful of catching the eye of an NFL scout was wide receiver Shedrick Jackson, who said about catching passes from Newton: "That was fun.
"That was probably my most favorite part, just learning his lingo, seeing his cadence. He's got a good touch on the ball.... I think he's still got it."
The 2011 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick played nine consecutive seasons with the Panthers before spending a year with the New England Patriots after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Newton was back with the Panthers in the 2021 campaign but didn't win a game in five starts before disappearing into the ether.
In a video announcing his intention to come back, Newton was dismissive of some current NFL quarterbacks as he questioned why they were being given starter berths.
He said: "Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs? Don't worry about it. I'm gonna show you. I can't wait to show you."
Newton's younger brother is backing him to make it again in the NFL and said that there has been a lot of hard work done to get him to this point.
He said: "What everyone sees on the TV screen, they see his character and they see his confidence.
"They don't see the grit. They don't see how many hours he puts in. So the media has what they say about who he is. I know who he is. And anywhere he's been, they know who he is, too."
In the table below, every current NFL quarterback is ranked in order of their rating, with Cam Newton's entry in bold.
It shows that during Newton's 11 years in the NFL, he is ranked at the lower end of the table and that many teams' starters are ranking above him, so there may be a way for him to go to persuade coaches to give him another go, after a year away from the league.
Newton has played 152 games in the NFL and has a 59.9 percent completion rate with 32,382 yards, 123 interceptions and 194 touchdown throws.
This gives him a quarterback rating of 85.2, which places him just below former Washington Commanders star Taylor Heinicke, who has just joined the Atlanta Falcons for the start of the next season.
Netwon also ended with 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns.
|Player
|Gms
|Att
|Cmp
|Pct
|Yds
|Int
|TD
|Lg
|Rating
|Patrick Mahomes, 2017-23
|80
|2,993
|1,985
|66.3
|24,241
|49
|192
|89t
|105.7
|Aaron Rodgers, 2005-23
|230
|7,660
|5,001
|65.3
|59,055
|105
|475
|93t
|103.6
|Deshaun Watson, 2017-23
|60
|1,918
|1,285
|67
|15,641
|41
|111
|77t
|102.3
|Joe Burrow, 2020-23
|42
|1,530
|1,044
|68.2
|11,774
|31
|82
|82t
|100.4
|Russell Wilson, 2012-23
|173
|5,218
|3,371
|64.6
|40,583
|98
|308
|80t
|100.2
|Jimmy Garoppolo, 2014-23
|74
|1,726
|1,167
|67.6
|14,289
|42
|87
|83
|99.6
|Kirk Cousins, 2012-23
|142
|4,866
|3,249
|66.8
|37,140
|105
|252
|81t
|97.8
|Dak Prescott, 2016-23
|97
|3,283
|2,185
|66.6
|24,943
|65
|166
|90t
|97.8
|Justin Herbert, 2020-23
|49
|1,966
|1,316
|66.9
|14,089
|35
|94
|72t
|96.2
|Tua Tagovailoa, 2020-23
|36
|1,078
|708
|65.7
|8,015
|23
|52
|84t
|95
|Gardner Minshew, 2019-23
|32
|933
|586
|62.8
|6,632
|15
|44
|78t
|93.1
|Jared Goff, 2016-23
|100
|3,502
|2,250
|64.2
|25,854
|70
|155
|94t
|92.8
|Kyler Murray, 2019-23
|57
|1,971
|1,316
|66.8
|13,848
|41
|84
|88t
|92.5
|Josh Allen, 2018-23
|77
|2,566
|1,604
|62.5
|18,397
|60
|138
|98t
|92.2
|Jalen Hurts, 2020-23
|45
|1,040
|648
|62.3
|7,906
|19
|44
|91
|92.2
|Ryan Tannehill, 2012-23
|145
|4,534
|2,914
|64.3
|33,265
|108
|212
|91t
|91.9
|Derek Carr, 2014-23
|142
|4,958
|3,201
|64.6
|35,222
|99
|217
|87t
|91.8
|Matthew Stafford, 2009-23
|191
|7,128
|4,508
|63.2
|52,082
|169
|333
|87
|90.9
|Mac Jones, 2021-23
|31
|963
|640
|66.5
|6,798
|24
|36
|75t
|89
|Tyrod Taylor, 2011-23
|81
|1,550
|952
|61.4
|10,794
|26
|60
|84t
|88.2
|Nick Mullens, 2017-23
|24
|655
|428
|65.3
|5,085
|23
|27
|85t
|88
|Andy Dalton, 2011-23
|166
|5,396
|3,374
|62.5
|38,150
|144
|244
|86t
|87.6
|Jameis Winston, 2015-23
|86
|2,835
|1,738
|61.3
|21,840
|96
|139
|72t
|87.5
|Baker Mayfield, 2018-23
|72
|2,259
|1,386
|61.4
|16,288
|64
|102
|89t
|86.5
|Daniel Jones, 2019-23
|54
|1,740
|1,113
|64
|11,603
|34
|60
|75t
|86.5
|Mitchell Trubisky, 2017-23
|64
|1,765
|1,133
|64.2
|11,904
|43
|68
|70t
|86.4
|Nick Foles, 2012-23
|71
|2,087
|1,302
|62.4
|14,227
|47
|82
|83t
|86.2
|Taylor Heinicke, 2015-23
|33
|830
|530
|63.9
|5,745
|24
|34
|73t
|85.7
|Cam Newton, 2011-21
|152
|4,474
|2,682
|59.9
|32,382
|123
|194
|91
|85.2
|Case Keenum, 2012-23
|78
|2,180
|1,358
|62.3
|14,884
|48
|78
|69t
|85.2
|Geno Smith, 2013-23
|62
|1,578
|991
|62.8
|11,199
|48
|64
|84t
|84.8
|Jacoby Brissett, 2016-23
|76
|1,577
|963
|61.1
|10,350
|23
|48
|80t
|84.4
|Trevor Lawrence, 2021-23
|34
|1,186
|746
|62.9
|7,754
|25
|37
|59t
|83.4
|Davis Mills, 2021-23
|28
|873
|555
|63.6
|5,782
|25
|33
|67t
|83.3
|Kyle Allen, 2018-23
|23
|704
|441
|62.6
|4,734
|21
|26
|53t
|82.2
|Colt McCoy, 2010-23
|56
|1,220
|764
|62.6
|7,975
|32
|34
|71t
|79.9
|Justin Fields, 2021-23
|27
|588
|351
|59.7
|4,112
|21
|24
|64
|79.7
|Drew Lock, 2019-23
|24
|710
|421
|59.3
|4,740
|20
|25
|92t
|79.3
|Sam Darnold, 2018-23
|56
|1,765
|1,054
|59.7
|11,767
|55
|61
|92t
|78.2
