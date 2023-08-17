Who Is Camela Leierth-Segura? Katy Perry Songwriter Missing Since June

Friends of a top songwriter have pleaded for help almost eight weeks after she first went missing from Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, is a Swedish singer-songwriter best known in the U.S. for writing the Katy Perry tune "Walking On Air."

Leierth-Segura has not been heard from since June 29 and is considered missing with her 19-year-old cat, Morris, according to a missing person's report.

Camela Leierth-Segura, a songwriter for Katy Perry, has been missing since June. California Dept. of Justice

Her friends contacted the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) on August 1 after the singer's family in Sweden called them asking for help.

Leierth-Segura's friend, Liz Montgomery, told theLos Angeles Times that police spotted her car driving in Beverly Hills on June 20 at close to 3 a.m., but there have been no sightings of her since then.

Montgomery issued an appeal on social media for any information people may have about her missing friend.

"This is a personal friend of mine. A best friend. People are asking so, YES! PLEASE SHARE - HELP NEEDED! My dear friend of over 25 years is missing. LAST SEEN IN BEVERLY HILLS ON JUNE 29,2023," read her post to Instagram.

"We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura... We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her."

Montgomery added: "If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately. You can email any tips or information to: findcamela@gmail.com or the police or message me. Alternatively, please call your local police department with any leads or information.

"She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance. PLEASE spread the word, SHARE this post, and help us bring Camela home safely. Thank you for your support and assistance in this critical matter."

According to Montgomery, Leierth-Segura had been evicted from her one-bedroom apartment but did not think her friend would live her car and was worried something had happened to her.

"She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; COVID definitely was not helpful for her because she's a musician, model, actress, all that stuff," Montgomery told The Los Angeles Times. "And there was no money coming in."

Another friend of Leierth-Segura and fellow model, Cecilia Foss also told the outlet that she had "never ever, ever, ever disappeared before."

"I know she's been arguing with the landlord about the back rent, but she has a lot of friends that she could have called easily and crashed on their couch," she said.

Foss added: "I want everyone to be on the lookout for her because I think something happened... nobody goes for a seven-week drive."

The model also confirmed the BHPD was trying to trace Leierth-Segura's car to no avail.

"There's absolutely no sign of it since the last time the car was seen leaving the city of Beverly Hills. But we don't know if she was actually driving because the cameras are not showing the drivers so we don't actually know if she was in the vehicle," she said.

Montgomery described her friend as 5'10", blonde, very thin and "loved hats."

Leierth-Segura co-wrote "Walking On Air" with Perry, Klas Åhlund, Max Martin and Adam Baptisteand.

It appeared on Perry's fourth studio album Prism, and was released at the second single, where it debuted at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number eight on Billboard Hot Digital Songs in 2013.