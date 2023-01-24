Camera Reveals Why Dog Is Sat Staring Into Shop Window From Sidewalk

A hungry dog has left the internet in stitches after a video of it staring at a butcher from outside the shop window went viral on social media.

In a clip shared on TikTok by Khatunachaladze on Sunday, the medium-sized black dog can be seen sitting on the sidewalk, staring at something on the side of the road, before the video reveals that it's actually looking inside a butcher's shop, packed with all kinds of meat.

Although the dog was wearing a green collar, many users worried it may be a hungry stray. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), approximately 3.1 million companion dogs enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year, and it estimates that the total number has declined from about 3.9 million in 2011.

Each year, about 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized. Fortunately, the total number is now in decline, partially thanks to an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

Moreover, the ASPCA says that approximately 2 million shelter dogs are adopted each year. About 710,000 dogs that enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform, and it has so far received over 721,600 views and 75,200 likes.

One user, shakilaabid123, commented: "Awww please give the poor dog some food he's hungry." And Love_2b_myself said: "Poor baby. He wants Carnita."

Jaymes Lombardi joked: "Looks like my wife looking through the Gucci store window." And See You Jimmy added: "That's me [looking] through the pub window on a Wednesday."

Another user, robertspring478, pointed out: "He doesn't look starved...But please get [them] something to eat." And Abe Frohman said: "Dog has one thought on its mind."

Buddychch joked: "Leave him alone he's window shopping." And olive t said: "it's in Georgia? that's good advertising for the butcher."

Another user, random_citizen3, even came up with a conspiracy theory: "Maybe this is a clever ploy he does every day to get a free meal. I would fall for it."

Newsweek reached out to Khatunachaladze for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.