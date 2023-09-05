Cameras Are Coming to Elementary School Classrooms

Security cameras will be installed in Effingham County Georgia elementary schools by next spring, with every classroom being covered, according to local media reports. It follows the local school board spending $2 million fitting cameras in high school classrooms, with middle schools expected to follow shortly.

Superintendent Yancy Ford, of Effingham County School Board, claimed the move is one of a number of new "safety initiatives" being introduced, which will also be an opportunity to "highlight exemplary teachers", according to Savannah Morning News.

In 2022, legislation was introduced by Republicans in Iowa and Florida calling for video cameras to be installed in classrooms across the state. Supporters said this was to "increase the role of parents," but critics suggested the move was intended to "spy" on teachers and monitor what they teach.

Speaking to local network WTOC-TV Ford claimed the cameras are being introduced as part of a general tightening of security. He said: "We examined the safety initiatives we had in place and made a decision to dedicate resources to ramp up security measures within the district.

Stock photo showing a CCTV camera on a wall in King's Cross, London on August 16, 2019. Effingham County Georgia is introducing security cameras into school classrooms. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/GETTY

"As we continue to look at ways we can support teachers and students from a safety standpoint, we felt like cameras in the classroom would be the next step. We have always had cameras in common areas through the school, but the classroom cameras would be an added safety feature."

Ford also claimed the cameras could be used to combat bullying, adding: "We have so many great teachers and the camera systems will be an option down the road to highlight exemplary teachers."

Asked whether parental permission would be needed for the filming, Ford claimed this was unnecessary because of the student-parent handbook. This states: "There is no expectation of privacy on buses nor in the public areas of Effingham County Schools. Video cameras may be placed on buses, classrooms, and in the public areas of the campuses of Effingham County Schools."

Newsweek contacted the Effingham County School Board for comment by telephone.

In 2022, legislatures in Iowa introduced a bill requiring cameras to be placed in every public school classroom across the state, according to NBC News, with exceptions for special education classes and physical education. This footage would be broadcast by livestream and made available to parents, with school staff fined up to five percent of their weekly salary if they attempt to "obstruct" the cameras.

State Republican Representative Norlin Mommsen, who sponsored the legislation, argued it will "increase the involvement of parents in their children's education."

However, speaking to NBC News, Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, suggested the cameras are also intended to censor what is taught.

She said: "Some politicians around the country want to limit not only what history our kids can learn about and what books they can read, censor the truth of our history in some cases, and, now in Iowa, they want to install classroom cameras for live monitoring of teachers."

The bill, and similar legislation introduced in Florida, didn't make it out of subcommittees but indicates a rising interest in putting cameras in American schools.

It comes amidst a growing Republican interest in what is being taught in schools, with a particular focus on issues around LGBTQ+ rights and race.

In April 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory in K-12 classrooms.

He also signed into law the state's Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay Bill' by critics, banning education on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade. This was extended in 2023 to the end of 12th grade.