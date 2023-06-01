Cameron Robbins Video With Possible Shark in Water Viewed 10m Times

A video has begun circulating on social media that allegedly shows missing U.S. citizen 18-year-old Cameron Robbins attacked by a shark in the Bahamas.

The video, which has so far been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter, is being scrutinized, with some indicating the video allegedly shows the exact moment Robbins is pulled underneath the water by a shark after jumping off a cruise ship near Nassau, Bahamas.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 24 and at around 11:30 P.M. Robbins reportedly jumped off the Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship.

A search party was was initially launched but on May 27, the United States Coast Guard, who had been assisting the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in the search, confirmed that the search had been concluded.

In the video, other guests upon the cruise ship can be heard swearing and eventually panicking as the footage allegedly shows Robbins getting pulled underneath the water.

"This kid f****** jumped off. Oh my f****** God. Oh, bye! Oh, s***," one man can be heard saying in the clip.

At one point, the person in the water appears to turn and swim in the opposite direction of the lifesaver ring that was thrown overboard.

People on the cruise ship begin to shout and call for the man to go to the lifesaver, only for someone to remark that the man is no longer visible.

While not confirmed by the United States Coast Guard press release, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Raymond King spoke to the media during the days of the search about the possibility of a shark attack.

King said: "I have a patrol unit, as they patrol that area they will continue to look for possible remains.

"The possibility of survival decreases significantly, particularly if a person is not adorned with a life vest and particularly if they are perceived to have been intoxicated.

"Your vision, judgment, everything is impaired and I can tell you that area, for the individual who reportedly jumped over, it is an area that is really shark-infested as well.

"I am quite familiar with that area, it is so unfortunate but I don't want the family to lose hope."

He closed by saying: "We have expended a number of days searching diligently, we used drones, we used divers, we used air assets from the coast guard without success in finding him."

The International Shark Attack File, a database of all known shark attacks, shows that only 32 shark attacks have been reported in the Bahamas since 1949. This is the highest figure in the region, with Cuba in second with 13 and Puerto Rico in third with 11.

Newsweek has contacted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the United States Coast Guard via email for comment.