Cameron Sexton Facing Fresh Allegations of Covering Up Sexual Harassment

The Republican Tennessee House Speaker is facing renewed calls to resign after being accused of covering up a sexual harassment scandal that has led to the resignation of one of his colleagues.

Cameron Sexton recently faced an online petition by a Christian social justice group that attracted thousands of signatures. It demanded he vacate the speaker's chair, accusing him of acting with racist intentions by seeking to remove the two Black representatives who staged a protest over a recent school shooting in Nashville, but not the white representative who demonstrated alongside them.

The accusations came as political tensions in Tennessee remain high following the mass shooting, which left six dead including three nine-year-old students of a Christian elementary school. More than 7,000 students marched on the state capitol to demand stricter gun safety laws, with Republicans receiving the brunt of the criticism.

Since then, further allegations have emerged, including that he does not live in the districts he represents and may have had an affair. Sexton has publicly responded to some, but not all, of these claims.

A man holds a sign calling for Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton to resign during a protest at the State Capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 17, 2023. The GOP leader has faced a number of accusations in recent weeks. SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, Scott Campbell tendered his resignation as a Tennessee state GOP representative after allegations of sexual harassment came to light—claims he has denied.

News Channel 5 had published a story earlier that day detailing accusations that the 39-year-old lawmaker had made inappropriate comments to a university-age female intern about his sexual fantasies regarding her and another 19-year-old intern, who lived together at the time.

When confronted by the news channel about the allegations, Campbell said: "I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property," referring to the Tennessee state Capitol.

He added: "I think conversations are consensual once that is verbally agreed to. If I choose to talk to any intern in the future, it will be recorded."

However, he denied making inappropriate comments to the intern, claiming that the accusations had been made up.

Newsweek contacted Campbell via email for comment Friday.

A March 29 memorandum by the state House's Workplace Discrimination & Harassment Subcommittee sent to Sexton said it had convened after receiving a complaint about Campbell, finding that he had "violated" its workplace harassment policy. It added: "Discrimination and harassment in any form will not be tolerated."

However, Sexton did not strip Campbell of any of his political appointments after receiving the memo. The subcommittee is comprised of four members—two Republican, two Democrat.

News Channel 5 also reported that potentially thousands of dollars of taxpayer funds had been used to relocate one of the alleged victims away from Campbell and ship her furniture back home.

According to The Tennessee Holler, when Justin Pearson, a Democratic state representative and one of those previously removed from the chamber over the Nashville shooting protest, mentioned the resignation, his remarks were immediately gaveled as out of order by Sexton.

"Sexton should be next in line to resign," Justin Szychowski wrote on Twitter. "His failure to act is an issue."

One Twitter user said Sexton "should be next," while another asked: "So when does Sexton resign?"

Newsweek approached a spokesperson for Sexton via email for comment Friday.

Just now — Rep @Justinjpearson mentioned the resignation of Rep. Scotty Campbell for harassment of interns, was immediately gaveled “out of order” by Speaker Sexton — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 20, 2023

On April 10, Judd Legum, a journalist and author of the Popular Information newsletter, wrote a story that questioned where Sexton lived. He wrote that there was "significant evidence" that Sexton and his family did not live in Crossville, his district, but Nashville, which would prevent him from being an eligible voter in the district—a requirement for a district representative under Tennessee's constitution.

Sexton told the Crosville Chronicle on April 14 that he was in Nashville more frequently than in Crossville because of his legislative responsibilities, but owned a condo in Crossville that he traveled to when he was able to.

"When session ends, we're back almost as quickly as it's over," he told the local newspaper. "I'm here all summer. I do travel quite a bit, but I'm in Crossville."

Phil Williams, chief investigative reporter for News Channel 5, previously noted that the state constitution allows for representatives to temporarily live away from their district if it is in the service of the state, adding: "Sexton argues, as Speaker, he has to be in Nashville so often that it's easier to have his family here."

Sexton has also faced accusations of infidelity. Brian Manookian, a Nashville-based trial lawyer, said in an April 8 tweet that Sexton had a mistress and "prefers blondes." While not naming his alleged mistress, he said he knew her personally.

His claims were reinforced by Cari Wade Gervin, a local freelance reporter, who tweeted the same day that someone had once emailed her a nude picture of Sexton alleging they had an affair, "but then disappeared before I could confirm who they were/whether the photo was faked."

Sexton has not publicly responded to the allegations relating to his residence or those of infidelity.