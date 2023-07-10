U.S.

Who Is Camilo Hurtado Campos? Soccer Coach's Phone Reveals Disturbing Abuse

By
U.S. Crime Tennessee Abuse

A Tennessee soccer coach has been charged after videos showing the rapes of at least 10 unconscious boys were found on his cell phone after he left it behind at a restaurant, police said.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, was booked on allegations of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, the Franklin Police Department said in a news release on Sunday. Additional charges are expected.

Police described Campos as a "popular" soccer coach and a 20-year resident of Franklin, a city about 20 miles south of Nashville.

Police said Campos spent the past two decades living in two neighborhoods: Hill Estates and, most recently, on Glass Lane in the downtown Franklin area.

Booking Photo of 63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos
Camilo Hurtado Campos is being held for rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Franklin Police

"During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team," police said.

"After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them." Details of the drug allegedly used was not named by police.

Police said they were alerted after workers at a local restaurant found a cell phone that someone had left behind and had a look through it in an effort to return it to its owner, later determined to be Campos.

But they called police and handed over the phone after finding dozens of "unconscionable" videos and pictures of children, police said.

Detectives who combed through the phone found "hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures on that phone," police said.

They added: "In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old."

Detectives found evidence of at least 10 children being raped on Campos' phone, with two identified with the help of local schools, police said.

Police fear there are more victims and that some may be unaware they were abused.

"Detectives say that the children in these videos were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims," police said.

Neighbors told WSMV4 that Campos lived in a white house between Liberty Elementary School and Freedom Intermediate School, and across from soccer fields.

Wilmer Blanco, who runs the Friendship Soccer League in the area, told the station through a translator that Campos used to play for a short time on the league, but was not kind to teammates and referees.

Campos continued to be held Sunday on $525,000 bond, NBC News reported. It was not clear whether Campos has an attorney.

The police department has been contacted for comment.

Franklin Police are urging anyone who has been associated with Campos, especially if he has been their child's coach, to contact them at (615) 794-2513, or via email.

