Opinion

Can AI Stop the African Youth Movement? | Opinion

James Clark , founder, World Technology Network
Opinion Africa South Africa East Africa Tech

Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and automation are revolutionizing global industries at a rapid pace. This swift transformation poses significant challenges to Africa's expanding job market. With automation replacing traditional roles in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and mining, millions of Africans, particularly the young, confront the risk of displacement. Coupled with this is the potential threat of increased inequality and joblessness, arising from a limited digital infrastructure and an economic setup ill-equipped to absorb these technological shocks.

But the narrative of Africa isn't solely about its challenges; it's also about its immense potential. Africa is the world's youngest and fastest-growing continent. The projected demographic numbers suggest that over a billion Africans could constitute the global workforce in the coming decades, marking the largest job market in the world. By 2050, Africa will make up about a quarter of the world's population, and by 2100, this figure will rise to almost 40 percent. Such a massive, youthful workforce positions Africa on the threshold of emerging as an economic superpower, provided the correct strategic actions are taken now.

This demographic shift represents a unique opportunity for transformative change. The continent's youth, who are today's change-makers and future leaders, are progressively turning potential into action at every level. From individual villages to entire nations, they are contributing to the local, national, and global societal fabric.

Initiatives such as the Mastercard Foundation's Young Africa Works program are addressing these challenges head-on, aiming to secure dignified and fulfilling jobs for 30 million young Africans by 2030.

A group inspired by the U.S. Peace Corps, known as CorpsAfrica, is similarly empowering local communities by placing hundreds of college-educated African volunteers in rural areas to address pressing issues. The rapidly growing NGO recently hosted a multinational gathering in Rwanda with young volunteers from six African nations to directly address youth training, job opportunities, education, health services, and other such challenges like AI. The success of their model underscores the argument that these young Africans are the ones best positioned for transformative and long-lasting change within themselves and within the African communities in which they serve.

Cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."

A social movement becomes a social moment when it reaches a critical point that creates a significant shift in public consciousness. This shift often takes place when the heartbeat of the movement syncs with the pulse of the masses. That is what is happening with and because of innovative youth across Africa.

As we celebrate such strides, it is essential to acknowledge and address the potential threats posed by AI. AI, despite its vast capabilities, presents a double-edged sword. While it can automate tasks efficiently, it can also cause significant disruption if not aligned with human values. The advent of AI systems, like ChatGPT, can automate writing assignments and raises serious concerns about the potential loss of critical thinking skills among students, a skill imperative in the age of rapid technological advancements.

Teenagers play volleyball
Teenagers play volleyball at the Mokolo sports complex on Feb. 17, 2018, in Far-North Region, Cameroon. ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images

In May, the Center for AI Safety warned the world that, "Mitigating the risk of extinction from A.I. should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war." The statement was supported by leaders at OpenAI (ChatGPT creator), Google (Bard), and Anthropic (Claude). This clarion call underscores the urgency with which the potential risks associated with AI need to be addressed, even as we harness its power for societal benefit.

As Africa steps into the next six years of growth, the blend of human ingenuity with AI advancements will be paramount. Ensuring that human dialogue and interaction remain at the forefront of this transformation, the continent's race isn't just against the socio-economic perils; it's also about strategically embracing opportunities, shaping its own destiny, and ensuring no community gets left behind.

In the spirit of Nelson Mandela's timeless words, "It always seems impossible until it's done," the African youth are not just facing the future, they're actively shaping it, one project at a time. Their drive and resilience, complemented by strategic interventions, will be instrumental in steering the continent toward a future marked by economic transformation and inclusive growth. There is a superpower-in-waiting, and it's not waiting.

James Clark is founder of the World Technology Network and co-leader of the International Congress for the Governance of Artificial Intelligence (ICGAI).

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
