When it comes to contraception, the pill is the second most popular choice out there, so when preschool teacher Elise Senecal, 30, started taking it aged 15, she had no idea what impact it could have on her.

Throughout her 11 years of taking the contraceptive pill, Senecal tried a few different versions with varied side effects, from headaches, insomnia and nausea. These were obvious at the time, but it's only now that she's come off the pill that Senecal thinks there may have been another major impact the pill was having without realizing back then.

Senecal, from Quebec, Canada, dated men for most of her life without ever questioning her sexuality, and she was in three long-term relationships throughout her time on the pill. Until, at the age of 26 when she stopped taking it, she suddenly began questioning who she was attracted to.

Senecal not only felt attracted to men, but she realized she had an interest in women too.

Left is Elise Senecal, 30, and right is Senecal (right) pictured with her girlfriend, Karina, (left) 27. Senecal thinks it's too coincidental for the pill not to have impacted her attraction. Elise Senecal

There are few studies which look into whether this is a possible side effect of the pill, but research published in Evolutionary Psychological Science revealed that women who were no longer taking the pill were attracted to "alternative mates" during a high-fertility phase.

The study looked at female preferences, when given two male choices who differed physically. Conclusions from the study reveal that it is possible for women to change who they are attracted to after coming off the pill, but the researchers also note that it isn't an exact science.

'I Never Questioned My Sexuality at All'

Senecal spoke to Newsweek about how she only began questioning her sexuality for the first time after she stopped taking the pill.

"When I was on the pill, I only dated men," she said. "I had three long-term relationships that were more serious, and I dated some other guys too throughout those years.

"I never questioned my sexuality at all. For me, it was always clear that I was 100 percent heterosexual and I never even thought I could possibly get with a woman—romantically or sexually."

After stopping the pill aged 26, Senecal met her now girlfriend, Karina, 27, and became more aware of her attraction to women.

Looking back, she sees that the signs were there all along, but they were suppressed beneath the surface. But once she stopped taking contraception, those feelings became hard to deny.

Senecal (right) with her partner, Karina (left). Senecal, 30, came off the pill aged 26 and started noticing changes in her sexuality. Elise Senecal

"When I think about it now, I definitely had signs that I was probably attracted to women for a long time, but I didn't know it. I would kiss girls at the bar for example, but I just thought it was something every girl did just for fun.

"I always had this kind of curiosity about girls liking other girls, but I didn't think it was the case for me.

"Also, when I think back to that time, when I was going on dates with guys, I was always super anxious about being intimate, and that's a feeling I didn't get when I started to date girls. I know it might sound strange, but I think those might have been signs."

Senecal is still attracted to men, and she now describes herself as bisexual. While she can't be certain that the pill was suppressing her sexuality, she describes it as "a funny coincidence."

The idea that the pill impacted who she was attracted to wasn't something that Senecal considered until she came across a video by Elisha Covey.

Covey has been outspoken about why she thinks the pill changes a woman's sexual attraction due to how they change a woman's hormone levels. The entrepreneur went viral in October 2022 when she said that women who are on the pill are attracted to different men versus when they're off the pill.

Covey herself was on the pill for eight years and when she started dating after coming off it, she noticed a change in what she saw as desirable. She felt that who she was attracted to was in line with what she looked for in her adolescent years, before going on the pill.

Newsweek reached out to Covey to find out more about how she thinks the pill can impact a woman's sexual attraction.

"Hormones like estrogen and progesterone play a crucial role in sexual attraction and desire," she said. "When a person takes a hormonal birth control, it can suppress or regulate their natural hormone cycles, which can affect sexual desire and attraction.

"Some birth control can reduce a woman's level of testosterone, which contributes to sexual desire in both men and women. This reduction in testosterone can make a woman less likely to be attracted to masculine traits, such as deeper voice or muscular build."

Elisha Covey pictured. Covey believes there is a direct relationship between the pill and a woman's sexual preferences. @elishacovey

While Covey adds that it won't happen to every woman on the pill, and that it is their personal choice to take it, the effect it could have on attraction shouldn't be ignored.

She continued: "I believe this is a very real side effect for many women—not all, but many. The impact of birth control on sexual attraction is not universal, and it can vary depending on the individual and the type of birth control being used.

"The introduction of any chemical substance into our bodies can have significant and wide-ranging impacts, both positive and negative."

When discussing whether the pill can suppress an individual's sexuality, Covey said it's not something she's personally aware of, but she believes it's possible.

"It doesn't surprise me that some people have experienced this, especially individuals who began taking contraceptive medication at a young age, before gaining clarity on their sexual preferences."

What Do Medical Experts Think?

Senecal and Covey both think there's a correlation between the pill and their attraction, but what do medical professionals think?

Dr Shepherd left, Dr Yarlett right. Both medical professionals are skeptical of the link between the pill and sexual attraction. Dr Jessica Shepherd / Dr Fran Yarlett

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, chief medical officer at Verywell Health, says that the pill has never been proven to change a person's sexual orientation, and much of the discussion comes from speculation rather than conclusive evidence.

Shepherd suggests that the hormonal changes caused by the pill can affect a woman's libido, but not her sexual preference.

"The pill does not change sexual orientation or preference but may increase or decrease sex drive overall due to hormonal changes," she told Newsweek.

"Many birth control options lower your levels of testosterone which can decrease your desire for sex. Therefore, when coming off the pill, women may notice changes in their mood and an increased desire for sex. But our sex drive and who we may be attracted to are impacted on a much deeper level, none of which are caused by coming off a contraceptive pill."

Shepherd, a board certified OBGYN, adds that if anyone has concerns about the pill affecting their sexual preferences, then they should speak to their doctor and explore other contraceptive options.

"The chatter around this subject has been minimal, and the few studies around this topic have not been conclusive. Talk around this has largely come from online speculation, and people sharing personal stories on social media," Shepherd added.

'Most of What We Hear Is Anecdotal'

Dr. Fran Yarlett, is a medical director at The Lowdown and an expert in contraception. The Lowdown provides women with access to a variety of contraception, medical advice about the best choice for every individual, and prescriptions for the one that suits them best.

Yarlett, from the UK, adds that there are a multitude of factors which can impact attraction and desire, making it difficult to prove if the pill is one of those for certain.

Yarlett said: "In general, sexual attraction can be influenced by a number of different things including societal, cultural, psychological and physiological factors, which are difficult to tease apart, therefore it is scientifically difficult to prove whether or not the pill makes a difference.

"Unfortunately there is lack of research into women's sexual drive, and therefore not enough evidence to suggest whether or not contraception affects libido. Most of what we hear is anecdotal, such as stories from friends.

"As it's possible that hormonal contraception, including the pill, could impact a woman's libido, or sex drive, it's therefore also possible that it could alter a woman's 'type,' however more research is needed into this area."

Newsweek has reached out to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Mankind Pharma Ltd. and Pfizer for comment.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.