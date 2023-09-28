News

Can Costco's Gold Bars Make You Money? What the Math Shows

By
Costco Gold U.S. Economy

During retail behemoth Costco's earnings call this week, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti made a comment, almost as an aside, that was striking.

"I've gotten a couple of calls that people have seen online that we've been selling gold— 1-ounce gold bars," Galanti said, according to Yahoo. "Yes, but when we load them on the site, they're typically gone within a few hours and we limit two per member."

The U.S. economy has endured huge shocks over the last three years. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a near collapse of the economy with unemployment rate ballooning to 15 percent in April 2020. After the country reopened, demand for goods and services soared and pushed inflation to a 40-year high by the summer of 2022.

Inflation has declined but is still high at 3.8 percent and above the Fed's target of 2 percent. While the economy has shown resilience with the unemployment rate under 4 percent, some Americans are nervous and expect the country to plunge into a recession over the next year.

costco
A Costco Wholesale warehouse sign is seen outside of a store in Silver Spring, Maryland, on August 5, 2023. The company said customers have been flocking to buy gold bars from the wholesaler. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via GETTY IMAGES

"In general, people specifically view gold as a strong inflation hedge," Mahir Rasheed, a senior economist at global insurance firm Swiss Re, told Newsweek.

While not addressing the Costco situation directly, Rasheed said that when the average consumer sees something like gold in the supermarket and accessible, it makes sense to buy.

"Inflation is obviously still very high. Gold prices have risen recently, too. So I don't know if it's anything more complicated than that," Rasheed said. "There's been a lot of volatility in treasury markets and equities and, typically, when we see pressure in other asset classes, people do start to gravitate towards alternative assets like gold."

Gold has been used for centuries as a currency and as a way to conserve wealth. That has since changed, but in times of economic uncertainty, some investors still gravitate toward gold and precious metals, according to online bullion exchange Money Metals.

"Gold is not reliant on a single central bank or government. For this reason, precious metal investments are used to hedge against inflation and financial turmoil," Money Metals said.

During the 2008 financial crisis and the ensuing recession, the value of gold jumped nearly 13 percent as the dollar fell after the Federal Reserve injected billions in liquidity into the economy to help it stay afloat.

"The economic contraction and monetary easing, investors, searching for a vehicle that would maintain their total assets' value, poured money into gold, further enhancing its value in the weak economic environment," Brian Hergt, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wrote.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has said that he tended to pay attention to the price of gold.

"I think it reflects a lot of things. It reflects global uncertainties. The reason people hold gold is as a protection against what we call tail risk, really, really bad outcomes," he said.

Gold prices have risen 25 percent since the end of 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal. It's unclear whether the consumers who have flocked to buy the Costco gold bars—they go for about $2,000, according to reports—are driven by the need for alternative investments.

Newsweek reached out to Costco via email for comment.

One reviewer on the Costco site seemed pleased.

"Good deal," they said. "This gold bar was less than 1% over the closing spot price of gold the day I bought it."

