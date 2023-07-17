U.S.

Can Texas Power Grid Handle Massive Heat Wave? What We Know

By
U.S. Heat wave Electricity Texas Weather

Heat waves have posed deadly threats across the U.S. as people battle adverse health effects from high temperatures.

In Texas, where temperatures have exceeded triple digits for 10 consecutive days, residents are using immense amounts of energy to run air conditioners. While companies have reassured residents the power grid is capable of handling the demand, the weather has sparked conversations about whether the state needs to diversify its energy resources.

Texas has been especially susceptible to the high heat this summer, with some parts of the state expected to see triple-digit temperatures for at least the next 10 days, according to forecasters. A power grid that has been unreliable in past extreme weather events has residents questioning if it can handle the increased demand. So far, it has.

Texas has battled high heat for weeks, with several cities breaking records. Del Rio broke its all-time high of 113 degrees on June 21, when the temperature reached 115. San Angelo broke a record on June 20 by 3 degrees when the temperature hit 114. San Angelo then tied the new record the next day, according to a report by The Weather Channel.

Can Texas Power Grid Handle Heat Wave?
Transmission towers near the CenterPoint Energy facility on December 22, 2022, in Houston, Texas. The power grid has withstood the heat wave in Texas so far with the help of green energy. Brandon Bell/Getty

AccuWeather meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo told Newsweek that Texas temperatures are "very hot for this time of year," and that they will remain hot into next week.

Texas' power grid failed in February 2021, when a severe winter storm and frigid temperatures stressed it to the point of failure and thousands lost power. But so far the grid has maintained its performance with the help of green energy.

On Monday, data from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) showed that power from wind and solar energy sources generated nearly 40 percent of the state's electricity. Natural gas remained the largest generator of power in Texas, accounting for nearly 45 percent while coal sources generated more than 10 percent.

ERCOT provides power for 26 million customers in Texas, roughly 90 percent of the state's load. Despite the assistance from green energy sources, ERCOT issued a weather watch on Friday through Tuesday because of the high temperatures heightening electrical demand.

Read more

A weather watch is implemented when grid conditions are normal but there is a forecast that likely will cause high demand. It could be followed by a voluntary conservation notice.

"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations," it said.

A spokesperson from ERCOT told Newsweek that a weather watch is not a call for energy conservation.

"ERCOT will continue to operate the grid conservatively, bringing generating resources online early to mitigate sudden changes in generation or demand," the spokesperson said.

According to the announcement, ERCOT set an unofficial peak demand record of 81,406 megawatts last Thursday, but the most updated supply-demand chart shows that the grid continues to meet the increased demand.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC