On the Internet

Can You Beat ChatGTP's Score on This 'Basic' Test Aimed at 5th Graders?

By
On the Internet AI Artificial Intelligence Test Math

Online chatbot ChatGPT is seeing a huge boom in popularity and growth. But despite its advanced capabilities, the technology has failed to correctly answer all the questions from a test for 10 and 11-year-olds.

Developed by OpenAI, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-powered language model. As AI continues to innovate and evolve almost daily, there are plenty of questions about how it will make our lives better or worse.

Among the excitement and concern about the growth of the technology, many are in awe as it completes incredible tasks, from creating believable photograph-like images to writing well-researched reports.

Maths test and A+
This file photo shows a pen and calculator resting on top of a math exam, with an inset picture of an A+ grade. An AI chatbot has failed to get top marks in a 5th-grade math test. Wittayayut/tarasov_vl/Getty Images

But one elementary school test proved too much for the tech. Online learning platform Atom Learning asked ChatGPT to solve the same arithmetic and reasoning questions 5th graders were faced with this month.

Students in the United Kingdom first took the test between May 11 and May 12, with headlines appearing shortly afterward about children coming home in tears because the math test had been so difficult.

When Atom Learning asked ChatGPT to complete the 5th Graders' test questions, the results were shocking.

One of the papers for the 5th Grade students contained 36 questions including addition, multiplication, division and subtraction. Of 36 questions for a total of 40 points, the ChatGPT solved 32 correctly, totaling 34 points, or an 85 percent test score.

2023 KS2 SATs Maths Paper 1

Questions:
16,155 + 501 + 649 =
20 × 989 =
310 + ? = 302
42,400 ÷ 2 =
5? + 70 = 485
66.48 + 8.6 =
7? = 240 ÷ 8
8840 ÷ 5 =
97,306 − 1,847 =
101,010 × 10 =
11560 ÷ 7 =
126 × 10 × 11 =
131,080 ÷ 9 =
14500,000 − 5,000 =
15? = 596 × 7
162.12 ÷ 10 =
17672 ÷ 21 =
18⁴⁄₉ + ⅔ =
19607 x 83 =
2013.05 × 1,000 =
21⅔ + 2⅓ =
22⁷⁄₁₀ of 30 =
238 – 5,123 =
24⅛ ÷ 2 =
25½ + ⅓ =
2626 – 2,012 =
2715% of 3,200 =
282% of 3,000 =
293,066 ÷ 73 =
3080% of 115 =
31²⁄₇ - ¹⁄₉ =
322½ - ⅔ =
334,078 x 67 =
3410 - 2¼ =
356 + 4 ÷ 2 =
36⁴⁄₅ x 400 =

We've shared the answers below so you can test your knowledge, but if you're wondering how you compared to the machines, ChatGPT got questions 9, 21, 24 and 29 wrong.

In response to question 9, ChatGPT incorrectly gave the answer as 4,459, while for question 21, it stated the answer as 4⅓—wrong again.

It listed ⅟₃₂ as the incorrect response for question 24, while it responded with 41 as the answer for 29—another wrong number.

A spokesperson for Atom Learning told Newsweek: "It's interesting and worrying at the same time that 10 to 11-year-olds were handed a test that not even an Artificial Intelligence has managed to complete to its fullest."

Newsweek reached out to OpenAI for comment.

The world has watched in the last year as AI continues to boom, with artificial songs created to sound like huge artists like Drake and a photographer using the technology to beat real photos in a major competition.

Though some people believe that AI technology is set to bring about the decline of human creativity, and even the creator of ChatGPT expressed concern about the potential future of AI, the test proves the technology is not faultless.

Atom Learning was stunned that the tech was unable to complete the children's test questions with a 100 percent success rate and said it made it all the more understandable that many children had felt the test was too difficult.

2023 KS2 SATs Maths Paper 1 - Answers

Questions:
16,155 + 501 + 649 = 7,305
20 × 989 = 0
310 + ? = 302 ? = 292
42,400 ÷ 2 = 1,200
5? + 70 = 485 ? = 415
66.48 + 8.6 = 15.08
7? = 240 ÷ 8 ? = 30
8840 ÷ 5 = 168
97,306 − 1,847 = 5,459
101,010 × 10 = 10,100
11560 ÷ 7 = 80
126 × 10 × 11 = 660
131,080 ÷ 9 = 120
14500,000 − 5,000 = 495,000
15? = 596 × 7 ? = 4,172
162.12 ÷ 10 = 0.212
17672 ÷ 21 = 32
18⁴⁄₉ + ⅔ = 10/9 or 1 1/9
19607 x 83 = 50,381
2013.05 × 1,000 = 13,050
21⅔ + 2⅓ = 3
22⁷⁄₁₀ of 30 = 21
238 – 5,123 = 2,877
24⅛ ÷ 2 = 1/16
25½ + ⅓ = 5/6
2626 – 2,012 =
2715% of 3,200 = 480
282% of 3,000 = 60
293,066 ÷ 73 = 42
3080% of 115 = 92
31²⁄₇ - ¹⁄₉ = 11/63
322½ - ⅔ = 11/6 or 1 5/6
334,078 x 67 = 273,226
3410 - 2¼ = 31/4 or 7 3/4
356 + 4 ÷ 2 = 8
36⁴⁄₅ x 400 = 320

"While we're aware that AIs such as ChatGPT are not infallible, it's important to remember how these questions were supposed to be tailored for Year 6 (5th Grade) students, which would make anyone suppose that they ought to be 'easy' questions for the likes of adults and computers," said Atom Learning.

"However, in a situation in which not even an AI can find answers to what is supposed to be basic math—it's hard to imagine how young students felt when these same questions were put in front of them on one of the most important days of their lives as school children."

"The Maths Paper 1, Arithmetic, was to be completed in 30 minutes. This means that children had 50 seconds per question," Atom Learning said. "It's now easier to understand the reactions that many of them had."

Meanwhile, anyone who failed the math test above will be pleased to hear ChatGPT performed even worse on another test provided by Atom Learning.

The test, featuring reasoning questions, saw ChatGTP solve 18 of 25 questions, corresponding to 68.6 percent overall.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC